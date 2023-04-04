Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Learning Technologies Group plc
  News
  Summary
    LTG   GB00B4T7HX10

LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

(LTG)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:15:22 2023-04-04 am EDT
129.10 GBX    0.00%
10:48aInsights : A Human Framework for Reskilling: How to Nurture Talent in a Hybrid Workforce
PU
03/22LTG plans M&A spree to ward off bargain-hunting buyout firms
RE
03/13SUMMARY: London listings with exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
AN
Insights: A Human Framework for Reskilling: How to Nurture Talent in a Hybrid Workforce

04/04/2023 | 10:48am EDT
Updated for 2023 and beyond!

For as long as we've all been at work, CEOs and boards have referred to people as their "most important asset." But rarely have they acted in concert with this claim.

As our recent history of global disruptions and organisational upheavals have demonstrated, this must change.

Why? Because organisations remain caught at the nexus of five seismic forces:

  1. Increasing complexities in business operations and work
  2. The constant-and constantly accelerating-pace of change
  3. Unprecedented demographic shifts that are shrinking talent pools and bleeding tacit knowledge out of the organisation
  4. An increasing need for sustainable productivity to create a competitive advantage
  5. Changing employee expectations around work and the workplace

At the epicentre of these seismic forces is a simple truth: all organisations need to reskill their workforces on a constant basis. They need to become 'learning organisations'.

Much has changed since the first edition of 'A Human Framework for Reskilling' was published in early 2020. This new 2023 edition reflects our world of now-entrenched hybrid-working habits and ever-evolving priorities with updated sources and fresh analysis. Download your copy today and continue closing the gap between current and future capability.

Get your copy here

Attachments

Disclaimer

Learning Technologies Group plc published this content on 02 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2023 14:47:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 592 M 733 M 733 M
Net income 2022 30,8 M 38,1 M 38,1 M
Net Debt 2022 142 M 175 M 175 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,7x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 020 M 1 264 M 1 264 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,96x
EV / Sales 2023 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 5 300
Free-Float 73,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 129,10 GBX
Average target price 175,71 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Jonathan David Satchell Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Katharina Helen Marie Kearney-Croft Chief Financial Officer & Director
Andrew Stephen Brode Non-Executive Chairman
Leslie-Ann Reed Independent Non-Executive Director
Piers Lea Director & Chief Strategy Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC11.87%1 264
S&P GLOBAL, INC.3.38%111 080
THOMSON REUTERS CORPORATION13.82%61 969
RELX PLC13.68%61 171
MSCI, INC.19.82%44 625
WOLTERS KLUWER19.17%31 323
