Learning Technologies : Annual Report for the year ended 31/12/2021

During 2021, we have added significant momentum to this progress with the completion of the transformational acquisition of US-listed GP Strategies in October 2021 for a consideration of $392 million. The strategically compelling combination of LTG and GP Strategies has created a leading global workforce transformation business focused on learning and talent development. We now have global reach; enhanced and complementary service offerings; and deep, long-standing customer relationships. In the first quarter of 2021, we also acquired Bridge and Reflektive, two strategically important Software as a Service (SaaS) learning and talent platforms, and PDT Global, a specialist diversity and inclusion consultancy, resulting in a combined cash outflow of £52.1 million in the year. We also made the small acquisition of Moodle News in August 2021.

LTG has delivered impressive and sustainable growth for shareholders over many years. The Board is proud that the Group has delivered a compound average growth rate (CAGR) in revenue over the last seven years (2014 to 2021) of 50%. It is testament to our ability to consistently deliver shareholder value - from organic growth and improvement, and from creating value from acquisitions - that our adjusted EBIT and adjusted diluted EPS CAGR over the same seven year period have been at similar levels of growth or higher, at 63% and 45% respectively.

We are delighted to report that Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) has delivered a robust full-year operational performance with strong organic revenue growth, continuing the swift recovery we saw in the first half, together with a significant increase in adjusted EBIT and adjusted diluted Earnings per Share.

ESG

The Board is mindful just how important environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues are to all our stakeholders. Indeed, ESG is absolutely central to what we do, as we are a business that helps our customers manage and develop their human capital. Our digital solutions make learning more efficient, including removing the need to travel. We estimate our technology and services reached more than 200 million people globally in 2021.

The Board is also aware that focusing on LTG's own performance, as well as what we provide to our customers, also has a beneficial impact for people and the planet. As well as supporting our customers to make a positive ESG impact, we prioritise taking care of our people, environmental sustainability, meeting governance expectations and achieving high standards of data privacy and security through continuous improvement. We have a number of new ESG initiatives in train, including a Board commitment to a net zero emissions target by 2050, or sooner. Further details of LTG's environmental initiatives and performance in 2021 are set out on pages 29 to 40.

The Board

In December 2021, we were pleased to welcome Kath Kearney-Croft to the Board as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), replacing Neil Elton.

Kath brings extensive experience in large public companies and in international financial leadership roles. She was previously Interim CFO at SIG plc and Group Finance Director at The Vitec Group plc. She has also held senior financial roles at Rexam plc and The BOC Group plc.

Neil stepped down from the Board after seven years' service. The Board would like to thank him for his drive and support through a prolonged period of growth, international expansion and value creation.

The Board notes the recommendations of the Hampton- Alexander and Parker reviews in relation to increasing Board and senior management gender and ethnic diversity, and it