News: Capital Markets Day 2022 Recording

Learning Technologies Group plc, a global market leader in digital learning and talent management, held a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors on 13 October 2022. The event was hosted by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Satchell and Chief Financial Officer Kath Kearney-Croft, and included presentations from leaders within the Group.

The presentations focus on LTG's new compelling market position, following the transformational acquisition and successful integration of GP Strategies, and how a powerful combined offering is expected to drive new growth opportunities in a $107 billion addressable market.

Watch the video for insights into company strategy as well as recent acquisitions.