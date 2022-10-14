Advanced search
    LTG   GB00B4T7HX10

LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

(LTG)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35 2022-10-14 am EDT
106.00 GBX   +1.63%
03:03pNews : Capital Markets Day 2022 Recording
PU
10/13Learning Technologies Sets Updated Financial Targets For 2025
MT
10/11VMware Opens Research Center in Montreal
MT
News: Capital Markets Day 2022 Recording

10/14/2022 | 03:03pm EDT
Learning Technologies Group plc, a global market leader in digital learning and talent management, held a Capital Markets Day for analysts and investors on 13 October 2022. The event was hosted by Chief Executive Officer Jonathan Satchell and Chief Financial Officer Kath Kearney-Croft, and included presentations from leaders within the Group.

The presentations focus on LTG's new compelling market position, following the transformational acquisition and successful integration of GP Strategies, and how a powerful combined offering is expected to drive new growth opportunities in a $107 billion addressable market.

Watch the video for insights into company strategy as well as recent acquisitions.

Disclaimer

Learning Technologies Group plc published this content on 14 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 October 2022 19:02:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
