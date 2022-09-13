News: LTG announces GP Strategies' HR software implementation division to launch as a stand-alone brand

Launching GP Strategies' division as its own, independent brand highlights LTG's commitment to increase its talent transformation offering and grow this specialist division to meet client needs.

LONDON-13 September, 2022-Learning Technologies Group plc ("LTG"), the global provider of integrated talent management and learning software and services, announced today that it has launched GP Strategies' Human Capital Management (HCM) software implementation division as a stand-alone brand named Effective People.

The new brand focuses on HR software implementation, with deep expertise working with the SAP SuccessFactors cloud-based HR software suite. The team's 250 experts offer unrivalled solutions for their global client base, enabling customers to focus on driving long-term, sustainable transformation through their HR systems and processes.

The decision by LTG to launch Effective People as a stand-alone division within GP Strategies highlights a commitment to developing an already successful specialist division, serving the growing needs of Effective People's clients, partners and prospects.

Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of LTG, said: "As organisations worldwide continue seeking efficiencies by moving from on-premise to cloud-based solutions, Effective People's team of over 250 highly-regarded consultants have proven expertise in delivering SAP SuccessFactors implementations, from roadmap planning to continued support after implementation. We look forward to seeing them go from strength to strength as an independent division within GP Strategies."

Effective People will be led by Vice President Mikkel D. Krogsdal-Wogensen, who has served as Managing Director and then VP under GP Strategies since 2014.

Mikkel D. Krogsdal-Wogensen, Vice President of Effective People, said: "We're pleased to be offered the opportunity to serve our customers as a unique brand under GP Strategies. Effective People is a global enterprise, supporting customers in all major sectors across EMEA, North America and APAC, to expand further in the future. We've delivered over 1,000 high-quality cloud implementations to more than 150 companies in recent years. As an SAP Gold Partner and SAP Hall of Fame inductee, we're fortunate to have a strong partnership with SAP. This has led to our position as a market-leading implementation partner for the SuccessFactors product suite. The team and I look forward to starting our journey as a new brand under LTG."

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation, part of Learning Technologies Group, is a global workforce transformation provider of organizational and technical performance solutions. GP Strategies' solutions improve the effectiveness of organizations by delivering innovative and superior training, consulting, and business improvement services customized to meet the specific needs of its clients. Clients include Fortune 500 companies, automotive, financial services, technology, aerospace and defense industries, and other commercial and government customers. Additional information can be found at gpstrategies.com.

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG) is a leader in the growing workplace digital learning and talent management market. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.

LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange's Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.