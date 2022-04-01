Log in
    LTG   GB00B4T7HX10

LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

(LTG)
News: LTG cements status as Strategic Leader in Digital Learning with increased trajectory in 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™

04/01/2022 | 04:53am EDT
LONDON, UK-Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), a global provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has improved its ranking on the latest Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning. In the 2022 report, LTG, which has been consistently identified as a Strategic Leader every year since 2017, has improved its global presence.

Fosway, regarded as Europe's premier HR industry analyst, identifies Strategic Leaders such as LTG as organisations that "provide a rich suite of capability across a broad scope of features, and have the sophistication to meet the needs of complex, enterprise-scale customers. They also have strong market performance and customer advocacy."

For the latest ranking, Fosway has recognised LTG's ability to help companies keep up with changing workforce requirements through learning, whether in-person or the recent increased focus on digital learning. This includes:

  • Over 30 years of learning design expertise from a global team of industry thought leaders
  • In-depth expertise in the disciplines of learning design and strategy, technology, platforms, content authoring, e-learning standards, games and gamification, immersive experiences and analytics and measurement
  • Global tech and service support from offices in the UK, US, South America, APAC and Germany) to meet the needs of a multinational customer base
  • Identifying synergies between learning and talent in order to close the gap between current and future workplace capability
  • An enhanced focus on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), especially in training programmes

As a Strategic Leader in the 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning, LTG has cemented its place through the acquisition of GP Strategies," said David Wilson, CEO, Fosway Group. "As a strategic digital learning partner, they have great breadth of expertise, solution capability, consulting and delivery services. LTG delivers against large-scale and complex projects for some of the world's most recognisable brands."

In addition, LTG's offering has been bolstered by the October 2021 acquisition of GP Strategies, a global provider of workforce performance solutions. GP Strategies' strengths include long-standing client relationships, recurring multi-year revenues with high customer satisfaction and a global market presence. GP Strategies also offers deep industry expertise, particularly in the technology, automotive and finance sectors, and a proven process for cross-selling.

Piers Lea, LTG's Chief Strategy Officer, added: "We are thrilled to be placed as Strategic Leaders in the Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning again. With the arrival of GP Strategies, our position has strengthened in performance terms and we believe our global reach for all forms of blended digital learning is now unmatched. But we know that to remain in this position we can't rest on our laurels - innovating learning experiences is key to all our futures."

The 2022 Fosway 9-Grid™ for Digital Learning can be accessed here.

- Ends -

About Learning Technologies Group
Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.

LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The group has offices in Europe, the United States, Asia-Pacific and South America.

LTG's businesses, including GP Strategies, LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, Open LMS and Bridge, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.

For more, visit ltgplc.com.

About the Fosway 9-Grid™
Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR Industry Analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid™ provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. Now in its sixth year, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 150 customer organizations, including BP, HSBC, PwC, RBS, Sanofi, Shell and Vodafone.

Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information on Fosway Group's research and services.

Learning Technologies Group plc published this content on 01 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 April 2022 08:52:03 UTC.


