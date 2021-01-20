Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Learning Technologies Group plc    LTG   GB00B4T7HX10

LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC

(LTG)
News: LTG expands performance management offering with acquisition of Reflektive

01/20/2021 | 02:12am EST
Acquisition of agile performance management software, Reflektive, will expand PeopleFluent's capabilities with enhanced engagement and analytics tools.

LONDON, UK-Learning Technologies Group plc, the provider of services and technologies for digital learning and talent management, has agreed to acquire Reflektive Inc, a leading performance management software provider.

Headquartered in San Francisco, Reflektive specialises in engagement and analytics tools. It offers a collaborative goal-setting, continuous feedback, and analytics platform used by teams and individuals to provide measurable results for boosting productivity, engagement, and retention. Reflektive will join LTG's PeopleFluent business, integrating its solution with the existing PeopleFluent talent management portfolio.

Jonathan Satchell, Chief Executive of Learning Technologies Group, said: 'I am delighted to announce our acquisition of Reflektive, which will join during this exciting time of resilient growth for LTG's Software and Platforms division. Reflektive takes a cutting-edge approach to performance management, matched with flagship tools that enable truly engaging continuous goal-setting within organisations. This highly complementary acquisition will enhance the capabilities of PeopleFluent, bringing over 450 new corporate customers. Furthermore, it increases LTG's proportion of pro-forma recurring revenue to more than 80%.'

A modern performance management solution, Reflektive offers a collaborative platform that brings performance into the flow of work - allowing clients to align company-wide shared goals and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results), provide continuous feedback, and track employee performance, recognition and engagement. With Reflektive, organisations can scale constructive, ongoing conversations and measure the positive impact this has on employee productivity, engagement, and retention.

Stephen Bruce, Managing Director of PeopleFluent, said: 'In today's complex world of work, it's more important than ever for organisations to focus on developing, reskilling, and deploying existing talent to meet the changing needs of the business. To do that requires a strong focus and alignment on business goals, performance measures and, at the same time, tracking employee engagement as a vital component of the HR function and in concert with the modern talent journey. Reflektive's solutions enhance performance management in a variety of exciting ways - fostering a sense of employee accountability, encouraging meaningful 1:1 conversations, measuring employee sentiment, and tracking activities in alignment with company goals. We are extremely excited to welcome these solutions into PeopleFluent's existing offering and the value these enhanced solutions will bring to existing and new customers.'

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group is a leader in the high-growth workplace learning and talent industry. The Group offers end-to-end learning and talent management solutions ranging from strategic consultancy, through a range of content and platform solutions to analytical insights that enable corporate and government clients to close the gap between current and future workforce capability.

LTG is listed on the London Stock Exchange Alternative Investment Market (LTG.L) and headquartered in London. The Group has offices in Europe, North America, South America and Asia-Pacific.

LTG's businesses, including LEO Learning, Gomo, PRELOADED, Rustici Software, PeopleFluent, Affirmity, Watershed, VectorVMS, Instilled, and Open LMS, are at the forefront of innovation and best-practice in the learning technology and talent management sectors, and have received numerous awards for their exceptional performance. Our portfolio of brands represents the best of breed and they are acknowledged throughout the industry as market leaders.

For more, visit ltgplc.com.

About PeopleFluent As a market leader in integrated talent management and learning solutions, PeopleFluent helps companies hire, develop, reward, and advance a skilled and motivated workforce. Deployed separately or as a suite, our software spans recruitment, talent mobility, performance, compensation, succession, org charting, and learning - tailored for either large or mid-enterprise organisations. We deliver unmatched functionality and flexibility, recognized by leading analysts, to develop people, drive performance and deliver results.

Our talent solutions unify talent processes within a collaborative experience that enables HR and L&D teams to guide managers and employees with contextual learning - right in the flow of work.

A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), PeopleFluent provides world-class service and an unparalleled ecosystem of partners to optimise employee experience, employer brand, and business results.

For more, visit peoplefluent.com.

Disclaimer

Learning Technologies Group plc published this content on 20 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 January 2021 07:11:08 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
