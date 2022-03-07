Lease IT Public : The schedule of The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Omitted Dividend Payment (postpone Record Date, Annual General Meeting of Shareholder and Adding agenda increased the registered capital) (revise)
03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
07 Mar 2022 18:18:31
the schedule of The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Omitted Dividend Payment (postpone Record Date, Annual General Meeting of Shareholder and Adding agenda increased the registered capital) (revise)
LIT
LIT
Schedule of Shareholders' meeting
Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
Shareholders
Date of Board resolution : 02-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date : 07-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item :
- Omitted dividend payment
- Capital increase
- - To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares
of the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to
purchase the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1)
- To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of
Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34
Venue of the meeting : ASIC Meeting Room, 31st floor MS Siam
Tower, No.1023 Rama 3, Chongnonsi, Yannawa Bangkok 10120.
Remark :
- To consider and approve the increase of the Company's registered capital to
accomdate of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the terms and conditions
governing the rights and obligations of the issuer and holders of the warrants
to purchase ordinary shares of the Company 1 and the amendment to Clause 4 of
the Company's Memorandum of Association
- To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of
the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to purchase
the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1)
- To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of
Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34
Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment
Subject : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution : 23-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from :
Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021
Increasing Capital
Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing
proceeds
Date of Board resolution : 02-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares : 43,375,705
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares) : 43,375,705
Par value (baht per share) : 1.00
Type of allocated securities : Common shares
Allocated to : Reserved shares for the right
adjustment of convertible securities
Number of allotted shares (shares) : 43,375,705
Remark :
to accommodate the adjustment of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the
terms and conditions governing of the rights and obligations of the issuer and
holders of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No.1.
