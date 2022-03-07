Lease IT Public : The schedule of The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Omitted Dividend Payment (postpone Record Date, Annual General Meeting of Shareholder and Adding agenda increased the registered capital) (revise)

Schedule of Shareholders' meeting Subject : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders Date of Board resolution : 02-Mar-2022 Shareholder's meeting date : 07-Apr-2022 Beginning time of meeting (h:mm) : 14 : 00 Record date for the right to attend the : 16-Mar-2022 meeting Ex-meeting date : 15-Mar-2022 Significant agenda item : - Omitted dividend payment - Capital increase - - To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to purchase the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1) - To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34 Venue of the meeting : ASIC Meeting Room, 31st floor MS Siam Tower, No.1023 Rama 3, Chongnonsi, Yannawa Bangkok 10120. Remark : - To consider and approve the increase of the Company's registered capital to accomdate of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the terms and conditions governing the rights and obligations of the issuer and holders of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company 1 and the amendment to Clause 4 of the Company's Memorandum of Association - To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to purchase the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1) - To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34 ______________________________________________________________________ Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment Subject : Omitted dividend payment Date of Board resolution : 23-Feb-2022 Omitted dividend payment from : Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021 ______________________________________________________________________ Increasing Capital Subject : Specifying the purpose of utilizing proceeds Date of Board resolution : 02-Mar-2022 Number of additional common shares : 43,375,705 (shares) Total of additional shares (shares) : 43,375,705 Par value (baht per share) : 1.00 Type of allocated securities : Common shares Allocated to : Reserved shares for the right adjustment of convertible securities Number of allotted shares (shares) : 43,375,705 Remark : to accommodate the adjustment of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the terms and conditions governing of the rights and obligations of the issuer and holders of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No.1. ______________________________________________________________________ This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the Stock Exchange of Thailand only. The Stock Exchange of Thailand has no responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures, reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any losses and damages in any cases. In case you have any inquiries or clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed company or issuer who made this announcement.