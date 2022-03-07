Log in
    LIT   TH5252010001

LEASE IT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

(LIT)
Lease IT Public : The schedule of The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Omitted Dividend Payment (postpone Record Date, Annual General Meeting of Shareholder and Adding agenda increased the registered capital) (revise)

03/07/2022 | 06:40am EST
Date/Time
07 Mar 2022 18:18:31
Headline
the schedule of The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Omitted Dividend Payment (postpone Record Date, Annual General Meeting of Shareholder and Adding agenda increased the registered capital) (revise)
Symbol
LIT
Source
LIT
Full Detailed News 
                Schedule of Shareholders' meeting

Subject                                  : Schedule of Annual General Meeting of
 Shareholders
Date of Board resolution                 : 02-Mar-2022
Shareholder's meeting date               : 07-Apr-2022
Beginning time of meeting (h:mm)         : 14 : 00
Record date for the right to attend the  : 16-Mar-2022
meeting
Ex-meeting date                          : 15-Mar-2022
Significant agenda item                  :
  - Omitted dividend payment
  - Capital increase
  - - To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares
of the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to
purchase the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1)
- To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of 
Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34
Venue of the meeting                     : ASIC Meeting Room, 31st floor MS Siam
 Tower, No.1023 Rama 3, Chongnonsi, Yannawa Bangkok 10120.
Remark                                   :
- To consider and approve the increase of the Company's registered capital to 
accomdate of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the terms and conditions
governing the rights and obligations of the issuer and holders of the warrants
to purchase ordinary shares of the Company 1 and the amendment to Clause 4 of
the Company's Memorandum of Association
- To consider and approve the allocation of the newly issued ordinary shares of 
the Company to accommodate the exercise of right under the Warrants to purchase
the ordinary share of the Company No.1 (LIT-W1)
- To consider and approve the amendment to the Company's Articles of 
Association, Clause 26 and Clause 34
______________________________________________________________________

Dividend payment / Omitted dividend payment

Subject                                  : Omitted dividend payment
Date of Board resolution                 : 23-Feb-2022
Omitted dividend payment from            :
    Operating period from 01-Jan-2021 to 31-Dec-2021

______________________________________________________________________

Increasing Capital

Subject                                  : Specifying  the purpose of utilizing 
proceeds
Date of Board resolution                 : 02-Mar-2022
Number of additional common shares       : 43,375,705
(shares)
Total of additional shares (shares)      : 43,375,705
Par value (baht per share)               : 1.00
Type of allocated securities             : Common shares
  Allocated to                           : Reserved shares for the right 
adjustment of convertible securities
    Number of allotted shares (shares)   : 43,375,705
Remark                                   :
to accommodate the adjustment of rights of LIT-W1 warrants according to the 
terms and conditions governing of the rights and obligations of the issuer and
holders of the warrants to purchase ordinary shares of the Company No.1.
______________________________________________________________________
This announcement was prepared and disseminated by listed company or issuer 
through the electronic system which is provided for the purpose of dissemination
of the information and related documents of listed company or issuer to the
Stock Exchange of Thailand only.  The Stock Exchange of Thailand has   no
responsibility for the correctness and completeness of any statements, figures,
reports or opinions contained in this announcement, and has no liability for any
losses and damages in any cases.  In case you have any inquiries or
clarification regarding this announcement, please directly contact listed
company or issuer who made this announcement.

Disclaimer

Lease IT pcl published this content on 07 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2022 11:39:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
