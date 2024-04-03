Leasing Group AO is a Kazakhstan-based company engaged in the provision of financial lease services. The Company's primary activity is investing using the tools of financial leasing and factoring. Its assets portfolio includes such equipment as excavators, loaders, graders; industrial equipment; printing equipment, as well as transportation equipment and specialized air structures. Its customers comprise small and medium-sized enterprises from various sectors, such as oil and gas, construction, and trade among others. The Company's sole shareholder is Aureos Central Asia Fund LLC.

Sector Business Support Services