I. Chakalidi elected as Chairman of Board of Directors of Leasing Group
03.04.24 10:22
/KASE, April 3, 2024/ - Leasing Group JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by a decision of the Board of Directors dated March 29, 2024, I. Chakalidi was elected the Chairman of the company's Board of Directors. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/LZGR/lzgr_other_accidents_290324_375.pdf [2024-04-03]

