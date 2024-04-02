L. Osadchaya elected as Chairman of Leasing Group's Management Board
02.04.24 10:17
/KASE, April 2, 2024/ - Leasing Group JSC (Almaty), whose securities are officially listed on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), has informed KASE that by decision of the Board of Directors dated March 29, 2024, the following changes were made to the composition of the Management Board: - excluded: A. Subbotin; - elected: L. Osadchaya, T. Smagulov, A. Seirbaeva. This information is available (in Kazakh and Russian) on - https://kase.kz/files/emitters/LZGR/lzgr_board_changes_290324_373.pdf [2024-04-02]

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Leasing Group AO published this content on 02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2024 06:48:05 UTC.