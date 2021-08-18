Log in
    LEAS   BE0003770840

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

(LEAS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Bruxelles - 08/18 11:35:16 am
67 EUR   -1.90%
Leasinvest Real Estate : Half-year financial report 2021

08/18/2021 | 11:54am EDT
www.leasinvest.be

Half-year financial report

2021

Regulated information -

Under embargo till 18/08/2021 at 17.40h

HAL-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT - Regulated information - Under embargo till 18/08/2021 at 17.40h

Please note that this half-year financial report comprises the results of the Company until 30 June 2021, at the moment a/o the business combination with Extensa Group NV was not yet approved by the extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 and the Company therefore was still subject to the GVV/SIR status and was not yet converted into an NV. More details on these important changes that took place after 30 June 2021 can be found in this report.

MISSION

Since 19 July 2021, together with Extensa, Leasinvest has become a combined developer/real estate investor. Leasinvest 2.0, whose new name will be announced at the end of this year, will focus on developing mixed inner-city products combined with a qualitative portfolio that will generate a recurring return. The synergy makes it possible to create inspiring environments with added value and consistent returns for all our stakeholders with a diverse team of passionate professionals.

COMPANY PROFILE

Since 19 July 2021, Leasinvest Real Estate NV has been a mixed real estate investor and developer.

As of 19 July 2021 the total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).

Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

As of 19 July the total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 678 million (value 17 August 2021).

2



ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE

MEASURES

Following the entry into force of the 'ESMA directives on Alternative Performance Measures' of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA), the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in this half-year financial report are indicated by the symbol (*). For the definition and the detailed calculation of the Alternative Performance Measures used, we refer to page 65 et seq of this half-year financial report.

3



CONTENTS

Statement of responsible persons

4

Key figures

7

Interim annual report

10

Leasinvest Real Estate on the stock exchange

29

Real estate report

Market information

34

Composition and analysis of the real estate portfolio

38

Conclusions of the real estate expert

43

Condensed financial statements

45

Report of the auditor

63

Annexes

65

4



STATEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 13, § 2, 3° OF THE RD OF 14 NOVEMBER 2007

The Board of directors of Leasinvest Real Estate NV, declares that, to its knowledge:

  1. the condensed financial statements, established in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for annual accounts, present a fair view of the assets, financial situation and the results of the Company and those included in the consolidation;
  2. the interim management report presents a fair overview of the development, the results and the position of the Company and the companies included in the consolidation, and also comprises a description of the main risks and uncertainties which they are confronted with.

5

Disclaimer

LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 18 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2021 15:53:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 68,0 M 79,6 M 79,6 M
Net income 2021 40,2 M 47,1 M 47,1 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,03x
Yield 2021 8,04%
Capitalization 683 M 800 M 800 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 25,6%
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 68,30 €
Average target price 89,00 €
Spread / Average Target 30,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Jan Suykens Chairman
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Dirk Adriaenssen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA-12.21%800
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)15.91%74 296
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.15.85%45 673
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.15.86%31 461
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION16.31%28 157
SEGRO PLC34.23%20 982