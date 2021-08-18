Leasinvest Real Estate : Half-year financial report 2021

www.leasinvest.be
Half-year financial report
2021
Regulated information -
Under embargo till 18/08/2021 at 17.40h
Please note that this half-year financial report comprises the results of the Company until 30 June 2021, at the moment a/o the business combination with Extensa Group NV was not yet approved by the extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 and the Company therefore was still subject to the GVV/SIR status and was not yet converted into an NV. More details on these important changes that took place after 30 June 2021 can be found in this report.
MISSION
Since 19 July 2021, together with Extensa, Leasinvest has become a combined developer/real estate investor. Leasinvest 2.0, whose new name will be announced at the end of this year, will focus on developing mixed inner-city products combined with a qualitative portfolio that will generate a recurring return. The synergy makes it possible to create inspiring environments with added value and consistent returns for all our stakeholders with a diverse team of passionate professionals.
COMPANY PROFILE
Since 19 July 2021, Leasinvest Real Estate NV has been a mixed real estate investor and developer.
As of 19 July 2021 the total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).
Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.
As of 19 July the total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.
The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 678 million (value 17 August 2021).
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE
MEASURES
Following the entry into force of the 'ESMA directives on Alternative Performance Measures' of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA), the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in this half-year financial report are indicated by the symbol (*). For the definition and the detailed calculation of the Alternative Performance Measures used, we refer to page 65 et seq of this half-year financial report.
CONTENTS
Statement of responsible persons
4
Key figures
7
Interim annual report
10
Leasinvest Real Estate on the stock exchange
29
Real estate report
Market information
34
Composition and analysis of the real estate portfolio
38
Conclusions of the real estate expert
43
Condensed financial statements
45
Report of the auditor
63
Annexes
65
STATEMENT IN ACCORDANCE WITH ARTICLE 13, § 2, 3° OF THE RD OF 14 NOVEMBER 2007
The Board of directors of Leasinvest Real Estate NV, declares that, to its knowledge:
-
the condensed financial statements, established in accordance with the applicable accounting standards for annual accounts, present a fair view of the assets, financial situation and the results of the Company and those included in the consolidation;
-
the interim management report presents a fair overview of the development, the results and the position of the Company and the companies included in the consolidation, and also comprises a description of the main risks and uncertainties which they are confronted with.
