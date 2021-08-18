Leasinvest Real Estate : Half-year financial report 2021

HAL-YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT - Regulated information - Under embargo till 18/08/2021 at 17.40h

Please note that this half-year financial report comprises the results of the Company until 30 June 2021, at the moment a/o the business combination with Extensa Group NV was not yet approved by the extraordinary general meeting of 19 July 2021 and the Company therefore was still subject to the GVV/SIR status and was not yet converted into an NV. More details on these important changes that took place after 30 June 2021 can be found in this report.

MISSION

Since 19 July 2021, together with Extensa, Leasinvest has become a combined developer/real estate investor. Leasinvest 2.0, whose new name will be announced at the end of this year, will focus on developing mixed inner-city products combined with a qualitative portfolio that will generate a recurring return. The synergy makes it possible to create inspiring environments with added value and consistent returns for all our stakeholders with a diverse team of passionate professionals.

COMPANY PROFILE

Since 19 July 2021, Leasinvest Real Estate NV has been a mixed real estate investor and developer.

As of 19 July 2021 the total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributed among the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).

Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

As of 19 July the total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects will be launched in the coming years.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 678 million (value 17 August 2021).