LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

(LEAS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Leasinvest Real Estate : Presentation year results 2020

02/11/2021 | 05:47am EST
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Year results 2020

11 February 2021

1.

Highlights FY 2020

4

2.

Activity overview FY 2020

12

3.

Portfolio

29

4.

Financials

33

5.

Share performance

41

46

Appendices

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by the management of Leasinvest Real Estate SCA, a Belgian public real estate investment company ("Leasinvest" or the "Company"), solely for your information and background and is subject to updating, completion, revision and amendment and such information may change materially. No person is under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained in this document and any opinions expressed in relation thereto are subject to change without notice. All figures show the 31 December 2020 situation, unless stated otherwise.

This Presentation includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's results, condition, performance, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which the Company operates.

Forward looking statements

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, condition, performance, prospects, growth or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements.

The Company cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and that its actual results and condition and the development of the industry in which the Company operates may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this document.

In addition, even if the Company's results, condition, and growth and the development of the industry in which the Company operates are consistent with the forward-looking statements, contained in this document, those results or developments may not be indicative of results or developments in future periods.

The Company and each of its directors, officers and employees expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to review, update or release any update of or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this Presentation or any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

1.

Treesquare (BE)

Highlights FY 2020

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 11 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2021 10:46:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 62,1 M 75,3 M 75,3 M
Net income 2020 14,0 M 17,0 M 17,0 M
Net Debt 2020 651 M 789 M 789 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
Yield 2020 6,87%
Capitalization 461 M 559 M 559 M
EV / Sales 2020 17,9x
EV / Sales 2021 18,0x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Chart LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Duration : Period :
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 89,00 €
Last Close Price 77,80 €
Spread / Highest target 26,0%
Spread / Average Target 14,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Jan Suykens Chairman
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Dirk Adriaenssen Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA0.00%559
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)5.08%66 915
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.6.26%41 333
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.-3.86%25 144
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-0.69%23 336
SEGRO PLC1.39%15 845
