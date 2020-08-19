Log in
Leasinvest Real Estate SCA: Half-year financial report 2020

08/19/2020 | 12:31pm EDT

Highlights first half-year 2020

For the first half-year of the financial year 2020 we record the following key data:

  • The EPRA earnings*decrease from € 22.1 million at the end of H1 2019 (however including the dividend from Retail Estates of € 5.1 million) to € 13,1 million (excluding this dividend of € 5.9 million received in July 2020)
  • The net result amounts to € -30.7 million end H1 2020 (vs € 25.3 million or € 4.27 per share end H1 2019) and comprises nearly exclusively the impairment on the participation in Retail Estates, recorded at closing price of the Retail Estates share on 30/06/2020
  • The debt ratio increases temporarily from 54.78% to 58.07% following the payment on 25/05/2020 of the dividend over the financial year 2019      
  • Building permit received for the development project Monteco in the European district in Brussels
  • Current redevelopments in Belgium and Luxembourg remain on schedule: in shopping center Schmiede the new Delhaize and H&M stores and the new panoramic restaurant were opened

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 65,0 M 77,3 M 77,3 M
Net income 2020 38,2 M 45,4 M 45,4 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 7,50x
Yield 2020 6,81%
Capitalization 479 M 571 M 570 M
Capi. / Sales 2020 7,37x
Capi. / Sales 2021 7,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 43,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Michel van Geyte Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jan Suykens Chairman
Tim Rens Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Louis Joseph H. Appelmans Non-Executive Director
Erik van Dyck Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA-28.50%571
EQUINIX, INC. (REIT)34.80%69 681
DIGITAL REALTY TRUST, INC.30.72%42 087
ALEXANDRIA REAL ESTATE EQUITIES, INC.7.54%21 914
REALTY INCOME CORPORATION-16.37%21 248
SEGRO PLC6.02%14 980
