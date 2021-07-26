Log in
Leasinvest Real Estate : Transparency notification AG Insurance

07/26/2021 | 12:08pm EDT
PRESS RELEASE

Publication of a transparency notification

Regulated

information -

under embargo till 26/07/2021 - 18.00h

PUBLICATION OF A TRANSPARENCY NOTIFICATION IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW OF 02/05/2007 ON THE DISCLOSURE OF IMPORTANT PARTICIPATIONS

A notification of 26 July 2021 issued by AG Insurance, shows that both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the minimum threshold took place, following the introduction of the double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021. The total number of voting rights of AG Insurance in Leasinvest Real Estate has therefore decreased to 2.58% of the voting rights in Leasinvest Real Estate NV (hereinafter the "Company").

The notification comprises the following information:

REASON FOR THE NOTIFICATION: Passive threshold overrun - Drop below the minimum threshold

NOTIFICATION: by the parent company or controlling person.

PERSON(S) SUBJECT TO THE NOTIFICATION REQUIREMENT

Name and legal form

Address

Ageas SA/NV

Rue du Marquis 1, 1000 Brussels

AG Insurance (NV)

Emile Jacqmainlaan 53, 1000 Brussels

TRANSACTION DATE: 19 July 2021

THRESHOLD DROPPED BELOW: 3%

DENOMINATOR: 11,804,919

DETAILS OF THE NOTIFICATION

A) Voting rights

Previous

After the transaction

notification

# voting rights

# voting rights

% voting rights

Holders of voting rights

Related to

Unrelated

Related to

Unrelated

securities

to

securities

to

securities

securities

Ageas SA/NV

0

0

0.00%

AG Insurance

295,447

304,107

2.58%

AG Real Estate

1

1

0.00%

TOTAL

295,448

304,108

2.58%

  1. After the transaction
    Equivalent financial instruments

Holders of

Type of

# voting

% voting

Settlement

equivalent

financial

Maturity

Exercise

rights that

rights

financial

instrument

period or

can be

instruments

date

acquired if

the

financial

instrument

is exercised

0

0.00%

# voting

TOTAL (A & B)

rights

% voting rights

304,108

2.58%

Additional information

This notification concerns both a passive threshold overrun and a drop below the thresholds of 5% and 3% by AG Insurance, following the introduction of double voting rights and a capital increase by contribution in kind from a/o Extensa Group, as approved at the extraordinary general meeting of Leasinvest Real Estate on 19 July 2021.

Full chain of control of the companies via which the participation is effectively held

Ageas SA/NV holds a stake of 75% in AG Insurance. AG Insurance holds a stake of 100% in AG Real Estate. AG Real Estate holds a stake of 100% in AG Real Estate Assets Management. AG Insurance holds a stake of 100% in AG Finance.

_________________

The notice as well as the shareholder structure can be consulted on the Company's website https://leasinvest.be/en/investor-relations/shareholders-transparency/.

In accordance with Article 28 of the Articles of Association, the double voting rights - which were introduced on the basis of the decision of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Company of 19 July 2021 - shall be granted to each fully paid-up share of the Company that has been continuously registered in the register of registered shares in the name of the same shareholder for a period of at least two years. The remaining shares entitle to one vote. The two-year period shall begin to run from the date of registration of the nominative shares in the share register.

Leasinvest Real Estate NV uses the LIFO method ("last in, first out") to calculate the period of two consecutive years. For the same registered shareholder, the shares it last acquired shall be the first shares to be deducted from its global holdings of the Company's nominative shares upon subsequent transfer or dematerialisation, unless the request for dematerialisation or transfer documentation expressly provides otherwise.

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate NV

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE NV

Leasinvest Real Estate NV is a mixed real estate investor and developer.

The total value of the investment portfolio is approximately EUR 1.4 billion, distributedamong the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (45%), Belgium (42%) and Austria (13%).

Leasinvest is one of the largest real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The total value of the development portfolio is approximately EUR 0.3 billion and is distributed among the Sites of Tour&Taxis and Cloche d'Or, on which mixed developments (residential and offices) are ongoing and on which new subprojects willbe launched in the coming years.

The Company is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of € 673 million (value 26 July 2021).

Disclaimer

LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 26 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 July 2021 16:07:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
