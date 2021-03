Leasinvest Real Estate : Annual financial report 2020

Mission

Leasinvest is an out-of-the-box real estate investor driven by a diverse team of passionate professionals, managing a high-quality portfolio in sustainable markets. By creating inspiring environments, we generate added value and consistent returns for all of our stakeholders.

Following the entry into force of the 'ESMA directives on Alternative Performance Measures' of the European Securities and Market Authority (ESMA), the Alternative Performance Measures (APM) in this registration document are indicated by an asterisk (*). For the definition and the detailed calculation of the Alternative Performance Measures used, we refer to page 80 et seq of this registration document.