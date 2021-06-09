Log in
Leasinvest Real Estate : Important new lease for Mercator-High5! in Luxembourg

06/09/2021 | 11:49am EDT
www.leasinvest.be

PRESS RELEASE

Important lease in the building Mercator-High5! in Luxembourg

9/06/2021 - 17.40h

PRESS RELEASE 09/06/2021 - 17.40h

IMPORTANT LEASE IN THE

BUILDING MERCATOR-HIGH5!

IN LUXEMBOURG

New lease for an entire floor in the building Mercator

Leasinvest Real Estate has just concluded a new rental contract for 1,933 m2 (entire 3rd floor), with CHL - Centre Hospitalier de Luxembourg, current tenant of a floor since last year, in the building Mercator-High 5! located Route d'Arlon 110-112 in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The rental contract has started on 1 June and will consequently contribute for 7 months to the rental income of the financial year 2021. The annual contractual rent amounts to € 0.5 million. Following this newly concluded rental contract, the occupancy rate of the building improves from 55% to 78%.

The building Mercator-High 5! has a total surface area of 8,641 m² of offices, spread across 5 floors, with 104 parking spaces, and benefits from an outstanding location in the capital of the Grand Duchy alongside the route d'Arlon, one of the main entry roads to Luxembourg City. The building, rebranded to High 5!, is currently being renovated in order to align it to the needs of a young and dynamic public. At present, the 2nd floor is being integrally renovated and its commercialization has started. The entrance hall and the façade will also be renovated.

This transaction has been realised by the intermediary of Cushman & Wakefield.

"This new additional lease to a current tenant again proves the success of our investment strategy, aiming at optimising our well- located buildings and the introduction of new concepts that perfectly match the needs of current users."

2

www.leasinvest.be

PRESS RELEASE 09/06/2021 - 17.40h

For more information, contact

Leasinvest Real Estate

MICHEL VAN GEYTE

Chief Executive Officer

T: +32 3 238 98 77

E: michel.van.geyte@leasinvest.be

On LEASINVEST REAL ESTATE SCA

Leasinvest Real Estate SCA is a Public BE-REIT (SIR/GVV) that invests in high quality and well-locatedretail buildings and offices in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, Belgium and Austria.

At present, the total fair value of the directly held real estate portfolio of Leasinvest amounts to € 1.13 billion, spread across the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (56%), Belgium (28%) and Austria (16%).

Moreover, Leasinvest is one of the most important real estate investors in Luxembourg.

The public BE-REIT is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalization of approximately € 439 million (value 9 June 2021).

3

www.leasinvest.be

Disclaimer

LeasInvest Real Estate SCA published this content on 09 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2021 15:48:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
