Financial Statements For The Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024

DIRECTORS REPORT

The Directors of your Company have pleasure in submitting the report on Financial Statements for the Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024.

Company Performance:

The company's net revenue for the nine months ended in March 31, 2024 is Rs. 25.035 million, compared to Rs. 14.245 million for the same period the previous year. The net profit after taxation for the nine months ended in March 31, 2024 is at 2.21 million whereas in the same comparative period there was a net loss of 1.83 million.

Future Outlook:

Despite various challenges, the company remains focused on improving operational efficiencies, exploring new markets, minimizing production costs effectively, and emphasizing the right performance levers. Despite global uncertainty and challenges within the leather industry, the management is committed to safeguarding the interests of the company's shareholders. We are striving to maintain stability in the current situation and are making concerted efforts to secure export orders of significant value from existing buyers/customers, as well as exploring new markets to sustain upward trends in exports. We hope to achieve reasonable export figures in the foreseeable future.

Workers Management Relation:

The management would like to acknowledge the valued contributions of all staff and workers towards achieving results. We express our gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support during difficult times and aim to maintain this support in the coming years. The worker- management relationship remained excellent throughout the year, resulting in the smooth operation of the company. This is a testament to teamwork, and we hope it continues in the same spirit in the future.

Thanks and Appreciation:

We extend our thanks to our shareholders for their trust and support, both now and during challenging times.

By order of the board

Karachi - April 22, 2024.

Khalid H. Shah

Chief Executive Officer