CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS PERIOD ENDED
MARCH 31, 2024
Financial Statements For The Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
COMPANY PROFILE
Board of Directors
Khalid H. Shah
Chief Executive/ Director
Mahmooda Shah
Director
Jazim Shah
Director / Chairman
S. Faisal Shah
Director
Ellahi Bukhsh Qureshi
Director
Farooq Raza
Director
Shaikh Abdus Sami
Director
Board Audit Committee
Ellahi Bukhsh Qureshi
Chairman
Jazim Shah
Member
Mahmooda Shah
Member
Human Resource Committee
Ellahi Bukhsh Qureshi
Chairman
S. Faisal Shah
Member
Mahmooda Shah
Member
Chief Financial Officer / Company Secretary
Ali Ahmar
Auditors
UHY Hassan Naeem & Co.
Legal Advisor
Maqsood Ahmad Bullo & CompanyAdvocate
Bankers
MCB Bank Ltd
United Bank Ltd
Faysal Bank Ltd
Summit Bank Ltd
Askari Bank Ltd
Meezan Bank Ltd
Bank Al-falah Ltd
Bank Al Habib Ltd
Registered Office/Factory
Plot # 23/C, 15th Commercial Street Phase II Extension, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi. Phone: (021) 35880771-2 Fax: (021) 35880773
E-mail: leatherup@cyber.net.pk
Website: leatherupltd.com
Share Registrar Office
M/S C&K Management Associates (Pvt) Limited
404, TradeTower, Abdullah Haroon Road, Near Hotel Metroplole, Karachi-75530 Phone: (021) 35687839- (021) 35685930
Financial Statements For The Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
DIRECTORS REPORT
The Directors of your Company have pleasure in submitting the report on Financial Statements for the Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024.
Company Performance:
The company's net revenue for the nine months ended in March 31, 2024 is Rs. 25.035 million, compared to Rs. 14.245 million for the same period the previous year. The net profit after taxation for the nine months ended in March 31, 2024 is at 2.21 million whereas in the same comparative period there was a net loss of 1.83 million.
Future Outlook:
Despite various challenges, the company remains focused on improving operational efficiencies, exploring new markets, minimizing production costs effectively, and emphasizing the right performance levers. Despite global uncertainty and challenges within the leather industry, the management is committed to safeguarding the interests of the company's shareholders. We are striving to maintain stability in the current situation and are making concerted efforts to secure export orders of significant value from existing buyers/customers, as well as exploring new markets to sustain upward trends in exports. We hope to achieve reasonable export figures in the foreseeable future.
Workers Management Relation:
The management would like to acknowledge the valued contributions of all staff and workers towards achieving results. We express our gratitude to the shareholders for their continued support during difficult times and aim to maintain this support in the coming years. The worker- management relationship remained excellent throughout the year, resulting in the smooth operation of the company. This is a testament to teamwork, and we hope it continues in the same spirit in the future.
Thanks and Appreciation:
We extend our thanks to our shareholders for their trust and support, both now and during challenging times.
By order of the board
Karachi - April 22, 2024.
Khalid H. Shah
Chief Executive Officer
Financial Statements For The Nine Months Period Ended March 31, 2024
ٹروپر یک زرٹکیرئاڈ
سنمرافرپیک ینپمک یک لاس ےلھچپ وج ،ےہ ےپور نیلم 25.035 ،یئوہ متخ وک 2024 چرام 31 وج ےئل ےک ہام ون یندمآ صلاخ یک ینپمک زا دعب عفانم صلاخ ،یئوہ متخ وک 2024 چرام 31 وج ےئل ےک ہام ون ۔یھت ےپور نیلم 14.245 نارود ےک تدم یسا اھت ناصقن صلاخ اک نیلم 1.83 ںیم تدم ہلباقم یسا ہکبج ،ےہ ےپور نیلم 2.21 سکیٹ :ہدہاشم اک لبقتس
یراوادیپ ،شلات یک سٹیکرام ےئن ،یرتہب ںیم تیرہام یتایلمع ینپمک ،دوجواب ےک ےنوہ انماس اک ںوجنلیچ فلتخم ۔ےہ ہجوتم ےئل ےک ہفاضا ںیم یگدرکراک روا ےنرک مک وک ںوتگلا :ہراچ یچس ہرادا
ےئن رپ روط یتردق روا ےنھکر رارقرب تیلقتسم روا ےہ فورصم ےئل ےک تظافح یک دافم ےک ںورادمہس ٹنمجنیم ۔ےہ یہر رک ششوک یک ےناھڑب رادقم یک تارداص ھتاسیک زرمٹسک/نیفراص ےس سٹیکرام دیما یک تارداص لوقعم ںیم لبقتسم روا ےہ یترک ششوک یک ےنھکر رارقرب وک ںوتیاور یک رپوا ںیم تارداص ینپمک ۔ےہ یترک :ہتشر تاماظتنا اک زرکرو
۔ںیہ ےترک ددم ںیم ےنرک لصاح جئاتن وج ےہ ایگ ایک دنسپان وک تکارش یتمیق یک ںونکراک روا فاٹسا مامت ںیم ٹروپر ۔ےہ راہظا اک تیامح یراج ںیم ںوتقو لکشم یک نج ےہ یترک ادا ہیرکش اک ںوراد تکارش ٹنمجنیم دیما روا ےہ ماک میٹ ہی ۔ےہ اتانب ھتوومس وک ےنلچ ےک ینپمک وج ،ےہر رتہب ںیم رھب لاس ےروپ تاقلعت یتاماظتنا رکرو ۔یگ ےہر یراج ںیم حور یسا ںیم ںولاس ہدنئآ ہک ےہ :راہظا اک ردق و رکش
روا ںیم لاح ،ےہ یترک راہظا اک تیامح روپرھب یک نا وک ںوراد تکارش ہک ےہ یتوہ متخ ھتاس ےک ہیرکش ٹروپر ۔ںیم ںوتقو لکشم روا ،تیلقتسم ،یقرت ںیم سج ،ےہ یترک مہارف ہدہاشم تبثم ےئل ےک سنمرافرپ یک ینپمک ٹروپر ہک ےہ ہی تاب یک لک
۔ےہ یئگ ید تیمہا تیاہن وک تیمہا یک تیامح یک ںوراد تکارش روا ہلمع
۔ےس مکح ےک ڈروب
یچارک
22-Apr-24
۔ہاش نیسح دلاخ ۔وٹکیزگیا فیچ
LEATHER UP LIMITED
CONDESNED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (UN-AUDITED)
AS AT MARCH 31, 2024
ASSETS
Note
Non-current assets
March
June
2024
2023
----------- Rupees ----------
Property, plant and equipment4 Long term deposits
Current assets
Stock-in-trade5 Trade debts
Advances, deposits and other receivables Tax refunds due from government Cash and bank balances
Total assets
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Share capital and reserves
Authorized capital
6,000,000 (2022: 6,000,000) ordinary shares of Rs. 10/- each
Issued, subscribed and paid up capital
6
Revenue reserves
General reserve
Accumulated (losses) / profit
Non-current liability
Staff retirement benefits - gratuity
7
Current liabilities
Loan from directors
Trade and other payables
8
Unclaimed dividend
2,616,273
63,072
17,403,292
112,554
4,177,387
1,953,134
4,304,328
27,950,695
30,630,040
60,000,000
60,000,000
1,369,610
(39,368,859)
(37,999,249)
22,000,751
500,406
8,600
6,489,932
1,630,351
8,128,883
2,740,629
63,072
33,920,530
-
2,888,165
1,809,133
2,754,248
41,372,075
44,175,776
60,000,000
60,000,000
1,369,610
(41,582,119)
(40,212,509)
19,787,491
333,604
-
22,424,331
1,630,351
24,054,682
Total equity and liabilities
30,630,040
44,175,777
Contingency and commitments
9
The annexed notes are integral part of these financial statements.
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR
LEATHER UP LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS ACCOUNT (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
NINE MONTHS ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
MARCH
MARCH
MARCH
MARCH
2024
2023
2024
2023
Notes ---------------------- Rupees ----------------------
Sales revenue
10
25,035,751
Cost of sales
11
(20,721,753)
Gross (Loss) / Profit
4,313,998
Administrative expenses
(3,012,103)
Distribution expenses
(929,387)
(3,941,490)
Operating loss
372,507
Other (expense) / income
2,062,601
Profit/(Loss) before taxation
2,435,109
Taxation
12
(221,849)
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
2,213,260
Profit/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted
13
0.37
14,245,693
(12,160,063)
2,085,630
(4,569,854)
(1,169,667)
(5,739,521)
(3,653,891)
1,992,302
(1,661,589)
(175,917)
(1,837,506)
(0.31)
2,899,999
(2,719,778)
180,221
-
(839,710)
(98,500)
(938,210)
(757,990)
-
-
-
(757,989)
-
(29,530)
-
(787,519)
-
(0.13)
976,708
(1,286,309)
(309,601)
-
(723,778)
(145,332)
(869,110)
(1,178,711)
-
10,192
-
(1,168,519)
-
(9,547)
-
(1,178,066)
-
(0.20)
The annexed notes form integral part of these financial statements
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR
LEATHER UP LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
NINE MONTHS ENDED
QUARTER ENDED
MARCH
MARCH
MARCH
MARCH
2024
2023
2024
2023
-------------- Rupees --------------
Profit/(Loss) after taxation
2,213,260
(1,837,506)
(787,519)
(1,178,066)
Other comprehensive income
Items that will not be subsequently
reclassified to profit or loss
-
-
-
-
Actuarial gain on defined benefit obligation
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income/(Loss)
2,213,260
(1,837,506)
(787,519)
(1,178,066)
The annexed notes form integral part of these financial statements
CHIEF EXECUTIVE
CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
DIRECTOR
LEATHER UP LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASFLOW (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Note
Profit/Loss before taxation
Adjustments for non-cash and other items:
- Provision for staff gratuity
- Depreciation on property, plant and equipment
Cash flow before working capital changes
March 31,
March 31,
2024
2023
---------- Rupees ----------
2,435,109 (1,661,589)
166,802
124,356138,537
291,158138,537
2,726,267 (1,523,052)
Working capital changes
(Increase) / decrease in current assets
- Stock-in-trade
- Trade debts
- Advances, deposits, prepayments and other receivables
- Sales tax refundable
Increase / (decrease) in current liabilities
- Trade and other payables excluding gratuity payable
Cash generated from operations
Gratuity paid
Taxes paid
Net cash (used in) / generated from operating activities
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Net cash (used in) / generated from investing activities
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Net loan obtained from / (repaid to) directors
Dividend Paid
Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities
Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year
Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year
14
The annexed notes are integral part of these financial statements.
16,517,238
(112,554)
(1,289,222)
(144,001)
(15,934,399)
(962,938)
1,763,329
-
(221,849)
(221,849)
1,541,480
-
8,600
-
8,600
1,550,080
2,754,248
4,304,328
6,872,824
7,483,828
563,909
(84,492)
(9,713,342)
5,122,726
3,599,674
(1,838,221)
(214,057)
(2,052,278)
1,547,396
-
(3,232,084)
(983,640)
(4,215,724)
(2,668,328)
4,104,144
1,435,820
LEATHER UP LIMITED
CONDENSED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY (UN-AUDITED)
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
Issued,
subscribed
and paid up capital
Revenue reserves
General
Accumulated
reserve
(loss) / profit
Total
----------------------- Rupees -----------------------
Balance as at July 1, 2022
Total comprehensive profit or loss for the period ended March 31, 2023
- Loss after taxation
- Other comprehensive loss
Balance as at March 31, 2023
Balance as at July 1, 2023
Total comprehensive profit or loss for the period ended March 31, 2024
- Profit after taxation
- Other comprehensive income
Balance as at March 31, 2024
60,000,000
-
-
-
60,000,000
60,000,000
-
-
-
60,000,000
1,369,610
-
-
-
1,369,610
1,369,610
-
-
-
1,369,610
(38,616,907)
(1,837,506)
-
(1,837,506)
(40,454,414)
(41,582,119)
2,213,260
-
2,213,260
(39,368,859)
22,752,703
(1,837,506)
-
(1,837,506)
20,915,196
19,787,491
2,213,260
-
2,213,260
22,000,751
The annexed notes are integral part of these financial statements.
LEATHER UP LIMITED
NOTES TO THE CONDENSED INTERIM FINANCIAL INFORMATION
FOR THE PERIOD ENDED MARCH 31, 2024
(UN-AUDITED)
-
STATUS AND NATURE OF BUSINESS
Leather Up Limited ('the Company') was incorporated in Pakistan as a private limited company on December 2, 1990 vide registration no. K-02440 of 1990-91. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a public limited company on May 15, 1993. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange since 1994.
The Company is engaged in the manufacture and export of leather garment products. The Head Office and the manufacturing facility of the Company are located at Plot # 23/C, 15th Commercial Street, Phase II Extension, Defence Housing Authority, Karachi.
- BASIS OF PREPARATION
2.1 Statement of compliance
These condensed interim financial statements have been prepared in accordance with the accounting and reporting standards as applicable in Pakistan for interim financial reporting which comprise of International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34 'Interim Financial Reporting' issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) as notified under the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act) and provisions of and directives issued under the Act.Where the provisions of and directives issued under the Act differ with the requirements of IAS 34, the provisions of and directives issued under the Act have been
- These condensed interim financial statements are unaudited and subject to limited scope review by the auditors. These are being submitted to the members in accordance with Section 237 of the Companies Act, 2017 (the Act).
- These condensed interim financial statements do not include all the information and disclosures required in annual audited financial statements, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual audited financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023.
3 MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICY INFORMATION
The accounting policies and method of computations followed for the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the preparartion of annual published financial statements of the company for the year ended June 30, 2023.
3.1 ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES AND JUDGEMENTS
The preparartion of condensed interim financial statements in conformity with the approved accounitng standards as applicable in Pakistan requires the management to make estimates , assumptions and use judgements that affect the application of policies and the reported amount of assets and liabilities and
Judgements and estimates made by the management in the preparation of these condensed interim financial statements are the same as those applied in the Company's annual financial statements for the year ended June 30, 2023, except as disclosed otherwise.
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Leather Up Ltd. published this content on 23 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2024 04:23:02 UTC.