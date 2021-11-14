Lecico Egypt E : Third Quarter 2021 Results

Press Release

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Continued sales rebound improves performance and operating profit

Alexandria, 14th November 2021 - Lecico Egypt announces its consolidated results for the third quarter of 2021. Revenue was up 21% to LE 679.6 million. The Company reported an operating profit (EBIT) of LE 9.3 million compared to an operating loss of LE 25.3 million in 3Q 2020. Lecico reported a net loss of LE 8.7 million compared to a net loss of LE 45.3 million in the same period last year.

For the first nine months, revenue was up 33% to LE 1,916.1 million. The Company reported an operating profit (EBIT) of LE 22.7 million compared to an operating loss of LE 118.5 million in the first nine months of 2020. Lecico reported a net loss of LE 32.2 million compared to a net loss of LE 192.4 million in the same period last year.

Lecico Egypt Chairman, Gilbert Gargour commented, "I am pleased to see a continued

quarter-on-quarter improvement in Lecico Egypt's results with stronger local sales driven by a record quarter for our brassware business.

"We have a strong demand outlook into 2022, which is giving us an opportunity to pass on inflation and fine tune our sales mix to optimize profitability. I remain optimistic that strong demand we are seeing will drive a continued recovery in Lecico performance."

"I thank you for your continued interest and support of Lecico."

Taher Gargour, Lecico Egypt CEO, added, "This quarter is our fifth consecutive quarter

of improving gross. It is our second consecutive quarter of reporting both an operating (EBIT) profit and a pre-tax profit and both are improved on the second quarter.

"Sanitary export demand continued to outpace production. Brassware had an outstanding quarter booking almost double its average quarterly volumes.

"We may see a bit of a dip in sales quarter-on-quarter in the quarters ahead in line with our traditional seasonality, but the outlook for strong demand in 2022 remains.

"Lecico's task ahead remains to ramp up production and maximize sales while working

towards continuous improvement in our management of costs, working capital and cashflows. I am pleased with our overall improvement so far this year. Lecico still has more to do to continue improving margins.