    7213   JP3979550005

LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(7213)
2023-04-17
474.00 JPY   -0.21%
Lecip : Invitation to UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2023 in Barcelona

04/17/2023 | 01:27am EDT
LECIP is pleased to be exhibiting at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit in Barcelona from 4-7 June 2023.

Please take this opportunity to learn about our latest developments in smart mobility, which provides efficient and convenient public transportation.
Let's meet at 6G212, Hall 6. We will be delighted to answer all your enquiries.

We look forward to seeing you there!

Inquiry

LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
General Affairs PR
TEL +81-58-324-3121 / FAX +81-58-323-2597

Attachments

Disclaimer

LECIP Holdings Corporation published this content on 17 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2023 05:26:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 14 075 M 105 M 105 M
Net income 2022 53,0 M 0,40 M 0,40 M
Net Debt 2022 388 M 2,90 M 2,90 M
P/E ratio 2022 137x
Yield 2022 0,88%
Capitalization 6 159 M 46,1 M 46,1 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,64x
EV / Sales 2022 0,55x
Nbr of Employees 600
Free-Float 70,6%
Chart LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Lecip Holdings Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Makoto Sugimoto Executive President & Representative Director
Norihiro Shinagawa Manager-Personnel & General Affairs
Ryoko Sugiyama Non-Executive Director
Kiyoyuki Kimura Independent Outside Director
Kazuhiro Uchiki Auditor
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION3.26%46
DENSO CORPORATION13.62%41 592
APTIV PLC14.97%29 011
HYUNDAI MOBIS CO.,LTD15.21%16 121
MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC.-4.56%15 529
CONTINENTAL AG22.15%15 032
