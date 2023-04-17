Lecip : Invitation to UITP Global Public Transport Summit 2023 in Barcelona

LECIP is pleased to be exhibiting at the UITP Global Public Transport Summit
in Barcelona from 4-7 June 2023.
Please take this opportunity to learn about our latest developments in smart mobility, which provides efficient and convenient public transportation.
Let's meet at 6G212, Hall 6. We will be delighted to answer all your enquiries.
We look forward to seeing you there!
Inquiry
|
LECIP HOLDINGS CORPORATION
General Affairs PR
TEL +81-58-324-3121 / FAX +81-58-323-2597
