EQS-Adhoc : Leclanché SA: Nexcharge is all set to -2

guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results. Contacts Media Switzerland /Europe: Media North America: Thierry Meyer Henry Feintuch T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81 T: +1-914-548-6924 E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com Media Germany: Investor Contacts: Christoph Miller Anil Srivastava / Hubert Angleys T: +49 (0) 711 947 670 T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00 E-mail: leclanche@sympra.de E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

Contacts Exide

For Media Queries:

Communicate India

Sudatta Banerjee/ Nimisha Naresh

sudatta.banerjee@communicateindia.com/ nimisha.naresh@communicateindia.com

For Business Enquiries:

Email: contact@exideleclanche.com ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- End of ad hoc announcement -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Leclanché SA Av. des Sports 42 1400 Yverdon-les-Bains Switzerland Phone: +41 (24) 424 65-00 Fax: +41 (24) 424 65-20 E-mail: investors@leclanche.com Internet: www.leclanche.com ISIN: CH0110303119, CH0016271550 Valor: A1CUUB, 812950 Listed: SIX Swiss Exchange EQS News ID: 1179136 End of Announcement EQS Group News Service =------------

1179136 27-March-2021 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 27, 2021 16:51 ET (20:51 GMT)