    LECN   CH0110303119

LECLANCHÉ SA

(LECN)
Delayed Swiss Exchange  -  05/06 10:03:51 am EDT
0.4835 CHF   -5.93%
10:05aLeclanche's JV With Indian Battery Maker to 'Fast-Track' Production Amid Rising Demand
MT
05/02Leclanché Expects to Complete SPAC Merger, New York Listing by September
MT
05/02Swiss Battery Maker Leclanché Narrows FY21 Loss Amid Global Supply Chain Woes
MT
Exide-Leclanche JV to scale up production at India battery plant

05/06/2022 | 09:46am EDT
NEW DELHI (Reuters) -Nexcharge, a joint venture between Indian battery maker Exide Industries and Switzerland's Leclanche SA, will scale up production at its lithium-ion battery plant to 100% within four years, the company's CEO said on Friday.

The plant, where it started mass production of batteries on Thursday, is currently operating at 30%-40% of its total installed capacity of 1.5 Gigawatt hours (GWh), Chief Executive Stefan Louis told Reuters.

"We have capacity to meet customer demand for the next few years," Louis said, adding that the company is on a "fast-track" to cater to demand from the mobility and utility sectors.

Nexcharge said it has so far invested 2.5 billion rupees ($33 million) in building and setting up the plant, which also has a cell testing lab.

The push by Nexcharge comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is giving billions of dollars in incentives to companies to build clean cars and their components, including batteries, locally.

Electric vehicles and clean energy are critical to India meeting its carbon reduction and climate change goals.

($1 = 76.2826 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Aditi Shah;Editing by Bill Berkrot and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

By Aditi Shah


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2020 21,6 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
Net income 2020 -78,2 M -79,2 M -79,2 M
Net Debt 2020 45,4 M 46,0 M 46,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 172 M 175 M 175 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 47,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anil Srivastava Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP-EMEA
Hubert Angleys Chief Financial Officer
Stefan A. Müller Chairman
Pierre Blanc Chief Technology & Industrial Officer
Tian Yi Fan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LECLANCHÉ SA-15.74%175
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED-36.05%131 690
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD.0.00%74 087
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.-44.25%18 796
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.3.85%9 367
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.-46.19%6 899