    LECN   CH0110303119

LECLANCHÉ SA

(LECN)
Leclanche : Leclanché CEO, Anil Srivastava, at he Maritime Transport Efficiency...

12/14/2021 | 10:08am EST
Tue Dec 14

Leclanché CEO, Anil Srivastava, presented "Leclanché electrification of Marine Transport Solutions" at the Maritime Transport Efficiency Conference (MTEC) Conference in Geneva.

Disclaimer

Leclanche SA published this content on 14 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 December 2021 15:07:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 21,6 M 23,5 M 23,5 M
Net income 2020 -78,2 M -85,0 M -85,0 M
Net Debt 2020 45,4 M 49,4 M 49,4 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,67x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 201 M 218 M 219 M
EV / Sales 2019 16,0x
EV / Sales 2020 15,6x
Nbr of Employees 163
Free-Float 100%
Managers and Directors
Anil Srivastava Chief Executive Officer & Executive VP-EMEA
Hubert Angleys Chief Financial Officer
Stefan A. Müller Chairman
Pierre Blanc Chief Technology & Industrial Officer
Tian Yi Fan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LECLANCHÉ SA-46.43%218
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED87.51%241 147
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD.68.63%40 983
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD50.96%12 523
GOTION HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD.54.96%12 199
ECOPRO BM. CO., LTD.201.88%9 469