Leclanché SA: Brunvoll Picks Leclanché to Provide Battery Storage System for Norwegian Ferry



Leclanché to supply a 940 kWh Navius MRS-3 Marine Rack System

FMV Shipyard in Fitjar, Norway, to manage retrofit project

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 27th September, 2023 – Leclanché SA (SIX: LCN) has won another ferry electrification project having been selected by Norwegian system integrator Brunvoll Mar-El AS to support the retrofit of a conventionally powered Norwegian ferry into a zero emission vessel.

The all-electric MF Rygerbuen passenger and vehicle ferry is owned and operated by Rødne Trafikk AS, Norway’s largest family-owned high speed boat company. Upon completion, the vessel will serve the ports of Stavanger and Vassøy – a 3.5 kilometer distance and a sub-30 minute voyage. Stavanger is a city in southwestern Norway known as the country’s oil capital. Vassøy is a neighboring island which can only be accessed by private boat or ferry. The ferry will be powered by a 940 kWh Leclanché Navius MRS-3TM battery energy storage system equipped with a liquid-cooling system.

Brunvoll is a provider of innovative solutions for efficient propulsion and manoeuvring. It selected Leclanché for the project following extensive collaboration on the system design and simulation for the proper sizing of the system. The vessel construction will occur at the Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted AS (FMV) Shipyard located in Fitjar, Norway, south of Bergen. FMV was established in 1957 and is well reputed for building high-end fishing boats and ferries.

“We’re grateful to have been selected by Brunvoll for this important, Norwegian island and mainland- serving ferry,”said Guillaume Clément, VP eMarine, Leclanché. “This project will benefit from our vast experience in building a large array of marine projects.”

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

