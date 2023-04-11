Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Sustainability

Leclanché SA Introduces New Circular Economy 6R Concept in Line with New EU Regulations



11.04.2023 / 06:55 CET/CEST



Leclanché's 6R concept stands for R eliability, R epowering, R euse, R ecycling and R ecycled Content as well as R ecord throughout the life cycle of its lithium-ion batteries

Company’s commitment to the environmentally friendly production of cells, modules and packs, in Germany and Switzerland, goes beyond new EU directive

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 11 April 2023 – Batteries are key to the EU's transition to low carbon-emission society. To meet the growing demand for batteries in a sustainable way, the European Commission is launching a new battery directive, which is expected to come into force in the second half of 2023. It aims to promote the circular economy, taking the entire life cycle of batteries into account - from production through reuse and recycling. The directive intends to reduce the environmental impact of batteries.



As one of the leading manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, Leclanché has based its production of batteries on a sustainable concept from the outset. The company produces its own lithium-ion cells using a



"Through the use of our products, fleet operators in the truck, railroad and maritime sectors, can significantly reduce their CO 2 emissions," said Cyril Carpentier, sustainability manager at Leclanché. "It is crucial that our internal processes and procedures lead to a reduction of our environmental footprint as much as possible. With its new 6R concept, Leclanché is further expanding its sustainability strategy and will ensure compliance with future European battery directives.”



Leclanché's 6R Concept Strengthens the Circular Economy in Europe

Leclanché's 6R concept stands for Reliability, Repowering, Reuse, Recycling and Recycled Content as well as Record throughout the life cycle of a battery, all of which contribute to a successful circular economy (click





The new EU regulations will significantly drive the development of an environmentally friendly battery industry in Europe. As one of the few European lithium-ion battery manufacturers, Leclanché not only actively supports the low-carbon footprint approach of the EU, but even goes beyond it, thanks to its water-based production process. Leclanché has had a European production line of lithium-ion cells and complete battery systems in Germany and Switzerland since 2009. A dedicated team is also working internally on the possibility of reusing batteries, suitable recycling and take-back processes. In addition, the company supports its customers with training on monitoring and analysing battery systems during operation, to increase their performance and service life. From 2026, the digital battery passport required by the new EU regulations will also be available at Leclanché.



"We welcome the circular approach of the new EU directive. The upcoming requirements are very ambitious as they call for more environmental and greater value creation of battery production throughout Europe. In view of the necessary decarbonisation on the one hand, and the growing relevance of energy independence on the other, battery production has a strategic importance that we must live up to, with Leclanché at the forefront of this development," said Pierre Blanc, Group CEO and CTIO of Leclanché.



For more information on Leclanché's 6R concept, please visit the company's website

















About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). For more information, please visit



SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9





Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.



Contacts Media contacts: Switzerland / Europe: North America: Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Henry Feintuch / Ashley Blas

T: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713

E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com

Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail: leclanche@sympra.demailto: Investor Contact:

Pasquale Foglia

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com

– Batteries are key to the EU's transition to low carbon-emission society. To meet the growing demand for batteries in a sustainable way, the European Commission is launching a new battery directive, which is expected to come into force in the second half of 2023. It aims to promote the circular economy, taking the entire life cycle of batteries into account - from production through reuse and recycling. The directive intends to reduce the environmental impact of batteries.As one of the leading manufacturers of lithium-ion batteries, Leclanché has based its production of batteries on a sustainable concept from the outset. The company produces its own lithium-ion cells using a proprietary water-based process without toxic solvents and uses electricity from renewable sources for its manufacturing processes.Leclanché's 6R concept stands foreliability,epowering,euse,ecycling andecycled Content as well asecord throughout the life cycle of a battery, all of which contribute to a successful circular economy (click here for images). At the same time, they represent the requirements of the EU regulation: from monitoring and maintenance of the batteries, thus extending the service life (Reliability), to the repurposing of components and used batteries for a second life stage (Repowering and Reuse), the recycling and use of recycled materials in production (Recycling and Recycled Content), to the traceability of the raw material and the issuing of a digital battery passport, which enables full traceability in the future (Record).The new EU regulations will significantly drive the development of an environmentally friendly battery industry in Europe. As one of the few European lithium-ion battery manufacturers, Leclanché not only actively supports the low-carbon footprint approach of the EU, but even goes beyond it, thanks to its water-based production process. Leclanché has had a European production line of lithium-ion cells and complete battery systems in Germany and Switzerland since 2009. A dedicated team is also working internally on the possibility of reusing batteries, suitable recycling and take-back processes. In addition, the company supports its customers with training on monitoring and analysing battery systems during operation, to increase their performance and service life. From 2026, the digital battery passport required by the new EU regulations will also be available at Leclanché.For more information on Leclanché's 6R concept, please visit the company's website www.leclanche.com/6r Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN). For more information, please visit www.leclanche.com SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.









End of Media Release

