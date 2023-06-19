Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché SA: Publishes a Detailed Management Report in View of the June 26 General Assembly Meeting



19-Jun-2023 / 20:45 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, June 19, 2023 - In view of the general assembly scheduled for June 26, 2023, and in order to provide shareholders of Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), with detailed and non-exclusively numerical information on the significant events of the past fiscal year and the prospects for the beginning of 2023, the Board of Directors and management have prepared and made available a detailed business report.

This report can be obtained upon request and downloaded from the company's website at:

https://www.leclanche.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/06/2022-Management-Report.pdf



The business report addresses Leclanché’s refinement of its overall strategy and business model and provides information on past and future activities of the various Leclanché group of companies.

About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results

Contacts