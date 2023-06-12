Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Leclanché SA: ees Europe 2023 Expo in Munich – Leclanché LeBlock Energy Storage System Optimises Renewable Energy Storage



12.06.2023 / 19:15 CET/CEST



LeBlock is a plug and play modular energy storage system for microgrids, solar plants and renewable energy plant operators The advanced system is designed with enhanced safety features and reduces time and costs for transport, installation, relocation, expansion and recycling of energy storage solutions YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 12 June 2023 – At ees Europe 2023 in Munich, th to 16th of June.

Recently, Leclanché installed its first operational multi-MWh LeBlock system for a Greek transmission systems operator (TSO), to maximise the energy consumption of its photovoltaic systems. At the exhibition’s inaugural edition in 2021, the plug and play system was among the finalists for the ees Award.



Enhanced safety

In addition to its fire-resistant construction and fire detection and suppression system, LeBlock features an emergency stop to activate a controlled shutdown, either manually or automatically, when Leclanché Energy Management System (LEMS) detects anomalies. Each Battery Block is equipped with a standard deflagration panel to release internal overpressure in a safe manner, designed per NFPA 68.



Reduced total cost of ownership

LeBlock is the ideal solution for use in microgrids and a wide range of utility applications. Utilities can rapidly and efficiently maximise the use of their renewable solar and wind assets and provide them on demand using the highly secure, fully modular and scalable system. LeBlock is easily installed on site and its energy capacity can also be increased by simply adding more LeBlock units. Overall, the combination of plug-and-play connections, simplified logistics, minimal planning effort and rapid installation results in time and cost savings of up to 40 percent, as well as lower total cost of ownership.



Simplified logistics, installation and safe operation

Leclanché's LeBlock energy storage system consists of five-foot-wide fully pre-installed and configured BatteryBlock and CombiBlock units that are easily combined through plug-and-play connections – including high voltage interconnects, communication and thermal management systems. Four LeBlock units attached together form the equivalent of a 20-foot container. These pre-assembled, CSC-certified LeBlock units allow for easy transport by land or sea directly to the installation site. Moreover, no site-specific cabling is required for on-site installation and no additional transport containers are needed eliminating packaging waste.

"Crucially, LeBlock enhances safety and reduces both the total cost of ownership and its carbon footprint. That is what makes our innovative design so successful, but we don’t just want to stop there. At ees Munich, we will be giving detailed insight on our newly developed LeBlock 2.0, which we plan to launch by the end of the year," says Guido Guidi, SVP Global Sales, Leclanché Stationary Storage. "We look forward to many good conversations at the fair."

LeBlock is a trademark of Leclanché SA. All other tradenames are the property of their respective owners.





Editor’s Note:

A video about the LeBlock system and further technical specifications can be found online at





About Leclanché

Leclanché is a world leading manufacturer of heavy-duty batteries based on its own proprietary lithium-ion cell technology. Established in 1909 in Yverdon-les-Bains, Switzerland, Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in battery and energy storage innovation. The company’s Swiss culture for precision and quality, together with its production facilities in Germany, make Leclanché the partner of choice for companies seeking the very best in battery performance and who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The company currently employs over 350 people with representative offices in eight countries around the world. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).



Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.

Contacts

Media contacts:

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-mail: tme@dynamicsgroup.ch



Henry Feintuch / Ashley Blas

T: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713

E-mail: leclanche@feintuchpr.com

Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail: leclanche@sympra.de

Investor Contacts:

Pasquale Foglia

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail: invest.leclanche@leclanche.com







