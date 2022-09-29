Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Interim Report

Leclanché announces delay in the publication of its 2022 interim results



29-Sep-2022 / 06:55 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Leclanché announces delay in the publication of its 2022 interim results Considering the carve-out which took place at the beginning of the year, as well as the delayed publication of the 2021 annual results, the Company’s request to publish the 2022 interim results by the 30th of November 2022 has been accepted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG, the exchange regulator.

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 29th September 2022 –

Publication of 2022 Semi Annual Accounts by 30th November 2022

The Company has requested an extension of the deadline for releasing its 2022 semi-annual report due to various internal changes within the Company’s finance team in the last six months, coupled with the implementation of the carve-out of its eTransport business into a

Further to its decision on the 28th of September 2022, th of November 2022. :

“The Issuer’s request is granted as follows:

I. The exemption application of Leclanché (Issuer) dated 27 September 2022 requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022 semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 30 November 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2022 semi-annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Wednesday, 30 November 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Thursday, 29 September 2022, 7.30 am CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

- the reasons for the application of the Issuer requesting an extension of the deadline to publish its 2022 semi-annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG.

II. The draft of the ad hoc notice has to be sent to SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Wednesday, 28 September 2022, 3 pm CET per email for approval.

A fee of CHF 5,000 is charged for this decision. Should the Issuer request a reasoned decision, an additional fee of CHF 7,000 is charged.



About Leclanché



Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company’s culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution net work. Leclanché is organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer



This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.





Media Switzerland / Europe:

Thierry Meyer

T: +41 (0) 79 785 35 81

E-mail:



Media North America:

Henry Feintuch / Ashley Blas

T: +1-646-753-5710 / +1-646-753-5713

E-mail:



Media Germany:

Christoph Miller

T: +49 (0) 711 947 670

E-mail:



Investor Contacts:

Anil Srivastava

T: +41 (0) 24 424 65 00

E-mail:







End of Inside Information