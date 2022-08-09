Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Personnel

Leclanché appoints Pasquale Foglia as senior vice-president - finance and acting chief financial officer



09-Aug-2022 / 19:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 09 August 2022 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage solutions companies, has appointed Pasquale Foglia, an experienced international business finance leader as senior vice-president - finance. He will be the acting chief financial officer until further notice.

Mr. Foglia brings over 25 years of international corporate finance experience in public and private company settings. During his career, he has worked for Procter and Gamble, Duracell and Unilabs, leading and executing strategic planning, business controlling and reporting as well as deepening insights into financial performance for commercial and supply chain teams. Foglia has had a variety of business finance roles driving the planning cycle and monthly closing across multiple countries. He brings hands-on experience in executing complex finance transformation projects, steering digitalization automation, and enhancing insights from analytics platforms. He holds a master’s degree in Business and Economics from LUISS University in Rome.

The current deputy chief financial officer, Jean-François Stenger, has decided to leave the Company to pursue other opportunities. He will stay on for a transition period to ensure a smooth organisational handover.

Anil Srivastava, CEO of Leclanché, said: “We are pleased to welcome to Pasquale Foglia to the Leclanché team. I am confident that our Company’s finances will be in good hands, thanks to his rich and diversified experience in corporate finance

Jean-François Stenger’s dedication and professionalism have been a great asset to the Company, and we sincerely wish him success in his future professional ventures. I would like to thank him for all his contributions and hard work in support of the Company over the past six years.”

For more information, write to info@leclanche.com or visit www.leclanche.com

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading global provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation. This coupled with the Company’s culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is organised in three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

