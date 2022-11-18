Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Capital Increase

Leclanché confirms that the capital increase of CHF 41.3 million approved at its last AGM has been completed

Completion of the conversion of CHF 41,339,960.43 of debt owed to SEFAM into shares of the Company in order to strengthen its balance sheet

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 18 November 2022 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world’s leading energy storage companies, announces the completion of the conversion of CHF 41.3 million of debt owed to SEFAM[1] into shares of the Company.

“I would like to thank SEFAM for its continued support to the Company and for agreeing to improve Leclanché’s balance sheet through this debt-to-equity conversion recommended by its Board of Directors.

“Beyond the positive effect this conversion will have on creditors, it will also reduce the Company’s interest bill in the coming months, which will also have a positive effect on its profit and loss account. It will also drive continued investment interest in the company during a period of strong growth for Leclanché in the fast-growing e-Transport sector,” said Pierre Blanc, CEO of Leclanché SA.

About Leclanché SA

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading global provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché’s history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation. This coupled with the Company’s culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is organised in three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to Leclanché's business, which can be identified by terminology such as "strategic", "proposes", "to introduce", "will", "planned", "expected", "commitment", "expects", "set", "preparing", "plans", "estimates", "aims", "would", "potential", "awaiting", "estimated", "proposal", or similar expressions, or by expressed or implied discussions regarding the ramp up of Leclanché's production capacity, potential applications for existing products, or regarding potential future revenues from any such products, or potential future sales or earnings of Leclanché or any of its business units. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of Leclanché regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. There can be no guarantee that Leclanché's products will achieve any particular revenue levels. Nor can there be any guarantee that Leclanché, or any of the business units, will achieve any particular financial results.



[1] SEFAM means: AM INVESTMENT SCA, SICAV-SIF – Illiquid Assets Sub-Fund and AM INVESTMENT SCA, SICAV-SIF – R&D Sub-Fund, together with STRATEGIC EQUITY FUND – Renewable Energy Sub-Fund, STRATEGIC EQUITY FUND – Multi Asset Strategy Sub-Fund, STRATEGIC EQUITY FUND – E Money Strategies Sub-Fund (also called Energy Storage Invest) and, all these funds being in aggregate the main shareholder of Leclanché, hereunder referred to as “SEFAM.”