Leclanche : Leclanché develops 65 Ah high energy lithium-ion pouch cell ideal f...

New G/NMC cell enables increased range and operating time for trucks and buses in the same size and weight as the Company's 60 Ah cell

Increased cell voltage range allows an increase in the energy capacity of the cell compared to Company's 60 Ah G/NMC cell

High volumetric energy density of up to 515 Wh / l enables greater driving range

High cycle life coupled with fast charge capability allows for 80% charge in less than 30 minutes with increased stability in the higher voltage range

Precision manufactured at the Company's state-of-the-art facility in Willstätt, Germany with availability set for Q1 2021

YVERDON-LES-BAINS, Switzerland, 12th April 2021 - Leclanché SA (SIX: LECN), one of the world's leading energy storage companies, has developed a new, high energy 65 Ah lithium-ion pouch cell to meet the demands of bus and truck manufacturers seeking increased range and operating time for fully electric and hybrid vehicles.

The new GL 65 Ah G/NMC (graphite/nickel manganese cobalt oxide) cells are specially designed for energy intensive applications. They provide 10% more energy and feature a 10% increase in energy density (up to 515 Wh / l) compared to the Company's 60 Ah cell - all within the same size and weight. The cells use state of the art materials that allow for longer lifetime, high cycle life along with fast charge capability. This allows for extended range and 80% recharge in less than 30 minutes. The high volumetric density, combined with their high cycle stability, make these cells well suited for heavy duty applications such as buses and trucks.

'Our new GL 65 energy cell addresses the need for increased operating range and reduced charging time, without any increase in size or weight,'said Dr. Hilmi Buqa, Vice-President Cell R&D, Leclanché.'This cell uses state of the art electrode designs forming the foundation of our upcoming automotive cell. Together with our 60 Ah G/NMC cell, we can now provide a broader range of solutions to meet our clients' needs and to help them to continue innovating.'

State-of-the Art Manufacturing Technology

The GL 65 energy cells (as well as the GL 60 cells) are manufactured by Leclanché in its production facility located in Willstätt, Germany. The cells are made using the Company's proprietary production process. The electrodes are manufactured in a highly sophisticated water-based process - rather than by using organic solvents - resulting in significantly reduced environmental impact and a lower carbon footprint.

Complete specifications are available online. For more information, visit www.leclanche.com/cell or contact Leclanché's team at info@leclanche.com.

About Leclanché

Headquartered in Switzerland, Leclanché SA is a leading provider of high-quality energy storage solutions designed to accelerate our progress towards a clean energy future. Leclanché's history and heritage is rooted in over 100 years of battery and energy storage innovation and the Company is a trusted provider of energy storage solutions globally. This coupled with the Company's culture of German engineering and Swiss precision and quality, continues to make Leclanché the partner of choice for both disruptors, established companies and governments who are pioneering positive changes in how energy is produced, distributed and consumed around the world. The energy transition is being driven primarily by changes in the management of our electricity networks and the electrification of transport, and these two end markets form the backbone of our strategy and business model. Leclanché is at the heart of the convergence of the electrification of transport and the changes in the distribution network. Leclanché is the only listed pure play energy storage company in the world, organised along three business units: stationary storage solutions, e-Transport solutions and specialty batteries systems. Leclanché is listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange (SIX: LECN).

SIX Swiss Exchange: ticker symbol LECN | ISIN CH 011 030 311 9

