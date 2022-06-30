Leclanché provides key business and financial updates

Leclanché SA / Key word(s): Annual Results

The Company has designed and negotiated with different stakeholders the conditions to ensure the going concern through June 2023.

Considering the ongoing merger discussions, the Company’s request to publish 2021 accounts by the 31 st of July 2022 has been accepted by SIX Exchange Regulation AG , the exchange regulator.

Over indebtedness situation has been cured with the support of the Company’s largest shareholder SEFAM[1]

As announced 2 nd of May 2022, the due diligence process for the merger of Leclanché E-Mobility SA with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) is complete. However due to the current challenging financial market conditions, the approach to seek investors in the PIPE[2] is now directed towards strategic investors.

of May 2022, the due diligence process for the merger of Leclanché E-Mobility SA with a Special Purpose Acquisition Company (“SPAC”) is complete. However due to the current challenging financial market conditions, the approach to seek investors in the PIPE[2] is now directed towards strategic investors. The Company is now engaged with two industrial majors for a potential strategic investment in Leclanché E-Mobility. In addition to providing new growth capital, such partnerships can accelerate industrial process maturity and access to new markets.

Completion of other forms of investments in Leclanché E-Mobility are now expected to be completed by December 2022.

Publication of 2021 Annual Accounts by 31st July 2022

The Company has requested an extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report to complete agreements to address its over indebtedness according to Art. 725 par. 2 of the Swiss Code of Obligations and to implement the funding agreements for the going concern – both essential for the Company’s external auditors to finalise audit procedures and to issue audit opinions on the 2021 consolidated and statutory financial statements. The Company confirms that it has secured additional subordination of the loans from SEFAM to resolve its over indebtedness and is currently working to sign conversion agreements. The Company has also made arrangements for funding to support its business plan through June 2023 and is currently working to implement measures to drawdown the loan.

In its decision of the 30th of June 2022, st of July 2022. :

“The Issuer’s request is granted as follows:

I. The exemption application of Leclanché (Issuer) dated 29 June 2022 requesting a third extension of the deadline to publish its 2021 annual report and to file such report with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until 31 July 2022 at the latest is granted with the following reservation (lit. a) and under the following conditions (lit. b):

a. SIX Exchange Regulation AG reserves the right to suspend trading of the registered shares of the Issuer in case its 2021 annual report is not published in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (Art. 53 of the Listing Rules [LR] in connection with the Directive on Ad hoc Publicity [DAH]) and not filed with SIX Exchange Regulation AG until Sunday, 31 July 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest.

b. Leclanché is required to publish a notice in accordance with the provisions on ad hoc publicity (art. 53 LR in connection with the DAH) concerning this decision until Thursday, 30 June 2022, 11.59 pm CET, at the latest. The notice must contain:

- the unaltered reproduction of the wording of para. I. of this decision, placed in a prominent position;

***



[1] SEFAM means : STRATEGIC EQUITY FUND - Renewable Energy Sub-Fund, STRATEGIC EQUITY FUND - Multi Asset Strategy Sub-Fund and STRATEGY EQUITY FUND – E Money Strategies Sub-Fund (also called Energy Storage Invest) referred to as “SEF” (Pure Capital S.A. being the beneficial owner as per the reporting platform of SIX Exchange Regulation AG’s Disclosure Office - Date of publication of the most recent notification: 31 March 2022), together with AM INVESTMENT SCA, SICAV-SIF - Illiquid Assets Sub-Fund referred to as “AM” (Crestbridge Management Company S.A. being the beneficial owner as per the reporting platform of SIX Exchange Regulation AG’s Disclosure Office - Date of publication of the most recent notification: 23 January 2021). SEF and AM are in aggregate the main shareholder of Leclanché, hereunder referred to as “SEFAM”. [2] PIPE means Private investment in public equity