Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lectra
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSS   FR0000065484

LECTRA

(LSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lectra : Analyst conference

02/09/2022 | 12:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

Daniel Harari, Chairman & CEO Jérôme Viala, Executive Vice President Olivier du Chesnay, Chief Financial Officer

February 10, 2022

Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

  • 2021 main highlights
  • Evolution of the environment and Lectra's markets
  • Q4 2021 results
  • FY 2021 results
  • A new dimension for Lectra
  • 2022 outlook
  • Lectra - Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

2021 main highlights

Very strong growth in

revenues and

Acquisitions of

EBITDA before non-

Confirmed success of

Gerber Technology,

recurring items, on

new offers for

Neteven and

account of the

Industry 4.0

Gemini CAD Systems

rebound in activity

and external growth

  • Lectra - Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

  • 2021 main highlights
  • Evolution of the environment and Lectra's markets
  • Q4 2021 results
  • FY 2021 results
  • A new dimension for Lectra
  • 2022 outlook

Financial statements incorporate the acquisitions of Gerber Technology ("Gerber"), consolidated since June 1, 2021, Neteven, since July 28, 2021, and Gemini CAD Systems ("Gemini"), since September 27, 2021 ("2021 Acquisitions").

To facilitate an analysis of them, Lectra's financial statements before taking into account the 2021 Acquisitions (the "Lectra 2020 scope") are analyzed separately from the financial statements relating to the 2021 Acquisitions. For the Lectra 2020 scope, comparisons between 2021 and 2020 are based on 2020 exchange rates unless otherwise stated.

  • Lectra - Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

Evolution of the environment and Lectra's markets

A gradual recovery of all Lectra's market sectors

Fashion

Automotive

Furniture

The winners will be amongst those who have substantially accelerated online sales, implemented more agile

processes and switched to a sourcing model that is sustainable, demand- driven and closer to the consumer.

In a difficult market environment, automotive subcontractors have taken the next step in optimizing their process

by implementing Industry 4.0 principles in order to be amongst the winners of tomorrow.

With lockdown and the development of working from home, consumers are more inclined than in previous crises to devote

a larger part of their spending to buying furniture. Consumption improved in H2 2020 and now exceeds its pre-crisis level in some countries.

With its offers for Industry 4.0, Lectra can help all companies within its markets address

the challenges of the post-COVID-19 era.

  • Lectra - Financial results Q4 & FY 2021

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lectra SA published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 17:58:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LECTRA
12:59pLECTRA : Analyst conference
PU
12:00pLECTRA : 2021- very strong increase in revenues and earnings thanks to the rebound in acti..
AQ
12:00pLECTRA : Q4 and Full Year 2021 financial report available
AQ
01/17LECTRA : strengthens its Executive Committee to accompany its growth
PU
2021LECTRA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2021LECTRA : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
2021Analyst conference
PU
2021Lectra SA Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
2021LECTRA : First nine months of 2021: very strong growth in revenues and earnings
AQ
2021LECTRA : Q3 and First Nine Months of 2021 financial report available
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 385 M 439 M 439 M
Net income 2021 27,8 M 31,7 M 31,7 M
Net Debt 2021 18,9 M 21,6 M 21,6 M
P/E ratio 2021 48,0x
Yield 2021 0,84%
Capitalization 1 387 M 1 583 M 1 583 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,65x
EV / Sales 2022 2,79x
Nbr of Employees 2 400
Free-Float -
Chart LECTRA
Duration : Period :
Lectra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LECTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 36,75 €
Average target price 41,25 €
Spread / Average Target 12,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Daniel Harari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier du Chesnay Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Alt Director-Software Research & Development
Alexandra Boisson General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Anne Binder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LECTRA-12.50%1 583
ACCENTURE PLC-16.76%218 084
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.0.14%185 302
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION2.51%122 880
INFOSYS LIMITED-9.03%96 317
SNOWFLAKE INC.-13.36%89 902