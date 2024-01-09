Lectra: acquisition of Launchmetrics
Through this transaction, the French specialist in solutions for the working of flexible materials 'significantly expands its activities in fashion, lifestyle and beauty marketing, and thus strengthens its position as a key player in Industry 4.0'.
By 2023, Launchmetrics should have sales of around $45 million - including more than $40 million in recurring sales - and adjusted EBITDA of around $5 million, with nearly 1,700 customers in some 20 countries.
