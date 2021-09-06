Log in
Lectra : announces the acquisition of Gemini CAD Systems

09/06/2021 | 01:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra announces the acquisition of Gemini CAD Systems

The acquisition will enhance the depth of Lectra's fashion software portfolio.

Paris, Monday September 6, 2021 - Lectraannounces the signature of an agreement to acquire the entire capital and voting rights of the Romanian company Gemini CAD Systems. A major global player in the fashion, automotive, and furniture markets, Lectra designs and produces industrial intelligence solutions - software, hardware, data and services - for brands, manufacturers and retailers.

Founded in 2004, Gemini CAD Systems (Gemini) has developed several innovative software solutions, essentially Computer Aided Design (CAD), for small and medium-sized fashion companies. Thanks to its network of partners, Gemini is present in over 60 countries.

"We are thrilled to welcome the talented teams of Gemini who have created impressive software solutions that are relevant to the way fashion companies wish to work today. Gemini's product portfolio complements Lectra's software offers, which has already been strengthened by the recent acquisition of Gerber Technology," says Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO, Lectra. "Together, we will create synergies between Gemini, Lectra and Gerber Technology's current offers and bring new, disruptive innovations to the fashion industry," he concludes.

This acquisition is in line with Lectra's strategy of developing its presence in the fashion market and enriching its value proposition.

"We are delighted to join Lectra's family. We are convinced that with Lectra's strong leadership, its unparalleled expertise in the fashion industry and the strength of its teams, we will be able to boost our customer's competitiveness and help them accelerate their digital transformation," states Traian Luca, CEO and founder of Gemini.

The transaction concerns the acquisition of 60% of Gemini right now for 7.6 million euros. The acquisition of the remaining capital and voting rights will take place in two steps, in September 2024 and September 2026. The total consideration for the acquisition of 100% of Gemini's capital will depend on Gemini's revenue growth, and should be comprised of between 13 and 20 million euros.

Empowering customers through industrial intelligence

1/2

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

For more information, please visit lectra.comand gerbertechnology.com.

Follow Lectra on social networks:

Media contacts:

Lectra - Headquarters

Adeline Fogel

Public Relations Manager t: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

Empowering customers through industrial intelligence

2/2

Disclaimer

Lectra SA published this content on 06 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2021 17:01:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
