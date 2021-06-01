FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology

The combination of the two companies will give rise to a leading global player in

Industry 4.0 for the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

Paris, Tuesday June 1, 2021 - Lectrafinalizes today the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Gerber

Technology, on a cash-freedebt-free basis, for 175 million euros - financed through a 140 million euro loan and the Group's available cash - plus 5 million newly issued Lectra shares to AIPCF VI LG, Gerber Technology's sole shareholder.

This strategic combination, of which all stages have now been successfully completed, has led to the creation of a leading global Industry 4.0 player for the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

"The union of our respective innovative expertise, our state-of-the-art offers and our talented resources will enable us to bring long-term value to our customers. We will now be in an even better position to support our customers throughout the world in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations," says Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO of Lectra.

This acquisition, which was announced on February 8, was approved by Lectra's Board of Directors on March 25 and by Lectra's shareholders today.

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

By uniting, Lectra and Gerber Technology will become the ultimate Industry 4.0 partner for their customers.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.comand www.gerbertechnology.com.