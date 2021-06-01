Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lectra
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSS   FR0000065484

LECTRA

(LSS)
  Report
Real-time Quote. Real-time Euronext Paris - 06/01 11:35:04 am
33.05 EUR   +0.46%
01:00pLECTRA  : Closes on $214 Million Gerber Technology Buy
MT
12:57pLECTRA  : completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology
PU
11:57aLECTRA : The Group completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lectra : completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology

06/01/2021 | 12:57pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology

The combination of the two companies will give rise to a leading global player in

Industry 4.0 for the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

Paris, Tuesday June 1, 2021 - Lectrafinalizes today the acquisition of all outstanding shares of Gerber

Technology, on a cash-freedebt-free basis, for 175 million euros - financed through a 140 million euro loan and the Group's available cash - plus 5 million newly issued Lectra shares to AIPCF VI LG, Gerber Technology's sole shareholder.

This strategic combination, of which all stages have now been successfully completed, has led to the creation of a leading global Industry 4.0 player for the fashion, automotive and furniture markets.

"The union of our respective innovative expertise, our state-of-the-art offers and our talented resources will enable us to bring long-term value to our customers. We will now be in an even better position to support our customers throughout the world in accelerating the digital transformation of their operations," says Daniel Harari, Chairman and CEO of Lectra.

This acquisition, which was announced on February 8, was approved by Lectra's Board of Directors on March 25 and by Lectra's shareholders today.

About Lectra:

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).

In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.

By uniting, Lectra and Gerber Technology will become the ultimate Industry 4.0 partner for their customers.

For more information, please visit www.lectra.comand www.gerbertechnology.com.

Empowering customers through industrial intelligence

1/2

Follow Lectra on social networks:

Media contacts: Lectra - Headquarters Adeline Fogel

Public Relations Manager t: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

Empowering customers through industrial intelligence

2/2

Disclaimer

Lectra SA published this content on 01 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2021 16:56:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LECTRA
01:00pLECTRA  : Closes on $214 Million Gerber Technology Buy
MT
12:57pLECTRA  : completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology
PU
11:57aLECTRA : The Group completes the acquisition of Gerber Technology
GL
05/27LECTRA  : Gets Regulatory Nod For $211 Million Gerber Technology Deal
MT
05/27LECTRA  : confirms receipt of regulatory approvals for the Gerber Technology acq..
PU
05/27LECTRA : Lectra confirms receipt of regulatory approvals for the Gerber Technolo..
AQ
05/11LECTRA : Availability of the documents relating to the Combined Shareholders' Me..
GL
05/05LECTRA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nestlé, Schindler, Credit Suisse
04/30LECTRA  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 339 M 415 M 415 M
Net income 2021 25,2 M 30,8 M 30,8 M
Net Debt 2021 31,6 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 46,3x
Yield 2021 1,05%
Capitalization 1 072 M 1 313 M 1 312 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,26x
EV / Sales 2022 2,24x
Nbr of Employees 1 700
Free-Float 77,4%
Chart LECTRA
Duration : Period :
Lectra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LECTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 33,50 €
Last Close Price 32,90 €
Spread / Highest target 9,42%
Spread / Average Target 1,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Harari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier du Chesnay Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Alt Director-Software Research & Development
Alexandra Boisson General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Anne Binder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LECTRA31.60%1 311
ACCENTURE PLC8.02%179 354
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.10.35%161 077
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION14.19%128 435
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.11.25%83 410
INFOSYS LIMITED10.99%81 564