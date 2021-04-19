Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Lectra
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSS   FR0000065484

LECTRA

(LSS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lectra : shareholders' vote on Gerber Technology acquisition project postponed

04/19/2021 | 03:13am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Lectra shareholders' vote on

Gerber Technology acquisition project postponed

Paris, April 19, 2021 - Lectra's shareholders' vote on the proposed acquisition of Gerber Technology, initially scheduled for the April 30, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting, has been postponed to June 1, 2021, as the decision of the American regulatory authority is now expected on May 27, 2021.

A Shareholders' Meeting will be convened on June 1, 2021 specifically for this purpose and a report containing the information on the agenda will be made available to the shareholders.

The acquisition is expected to become final following the June 1, 2021 Shareholders' Meeting, subject to

approval by both the shareholders and the American regulatory authority.

About Lectra

For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra is crafting the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, today Lectra has 34 subsidiaries across the globe, serving customers in over 100 countries. With over 1,700 employees, Lectra reported revenues of €236 million in 2020. Lectra is listed on Euronext Paris (LSS).

For more information, please visit www.lectra.com.

Follow Lectra on social networks:

Media contact:

Lectra - Headquarters

Adeline Fogel

Public Relations Manager t: +33 (0)1 53 64 42 37

e: a.fogel@lectra.com

Empowering customers through industrial intelligence

1/1

Disclaimer

Lectra SA published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 07:12:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LECTRA
03:13aLECTRA  : shareholders' vote on Gerber Technology acquisition project postponed
PU
02:21aLECTRA : Lectra shareholders' vote on Gerber Technology acquisition project post..
GL
04/16LECTRA  : confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme
PU
04/15LECTRA : Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme
GL
04/15LECTRA : Lectra confirms its eligibility for PEA-PME scheme
AQ
04/09LECTRA : Availability of the documents relating to the Combined Shareholders' Me..
GL
03/25LECTRA  : Financial report
PU
03/25LECTRA  : signs the agreement to acquire Gerber Technology
PU
03/25LECTRA : Lectra signs the agreement to acquire Gerber Technology
GL
02/28LECTRA  : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 314 M 376 M 376 M
Net income 2021 24,8 M 29,7 M 29,7 M
Net cash 2021 18,3 M 21,9 M 21,9 M
P/E ratio 2021 42,5x
Yield 2021 1,15%
Capitalization 974 M 1 167 M 1 166 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,04x
EV / Sales 2022 2,15x
Nbr of Employees 1 730
Free-Float 76,3%
Chart LECTRA
Duration : Period :
Lectra Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LECTRA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 32,67 €
Last Close Price 29,90 €
Spread / Highest target 13,7%
Spread / Average Target 9,25%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Daniel Harari Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Olivier du Chesnay Chief Financial Officer
Laurent Alt Director-Software Research & Development
Alexandra Boisson General Counsel & Compliance Officer
Anne Binder Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LECTRA19.60%1 167
ACCENTURE PLC9.86%182 405
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES11.61%158 595
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION6.12%119 375
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.9.50%82 567
INFOSYS LIMITED7.80%77 118
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ