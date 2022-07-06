Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  France
  Euronext Paris
  Lectra
  News
  Summary
    LSS   FR0000065484

LECTRA

(LSS)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  11:35 2022-07-05 am EDT
34.50 EUR   -2.13%
02:31aLectra recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies by Deloitte
GL
02:30aLectra recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies by Deloitte
AQ
06/23WORLD FIRST : Lectra announces the launch of its Automotive Cutting Room 4.0 offer
AQ
Lectra recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies by Deloitte

07/06/2022 | 02:31am EDT
Press release

Contacts

Anaïs DAVEZACAnaïs AGOZO NDELIALaura BANDIERA
Relations Presse Deloitte
+ 33 (0) 6 43 42 72 55
adavezac@deloitte.fr		Vae Solis Communications
+ 33 (0) 6 60 90 69 72
Anaîs.agozo-ndelia@vae-solis.com		Agence Hotwire – for Lectra
+33 (0)1 43 12 55 70
lectrafr@hotwireglobal.com

Lectra recognized as one of the Best Managed Companies by Deloitte

Paris, July 6, 2022

Lectra, whose connected industrial equipment and software facilitate the digital transformation and Industry 4.0 transition of fashion, automotive and furniture companies, announces that it has been named one of the 11 French companies selected for the 2022 edition of Deloitte France’s Best Managed Companies program.

Established 30 years ago by Deloitte Canada and launched in France at the end of 2021, this program recognizes excellence in companies that stand out for the quality of their management and their performance, through a rigorous and independent selection process. Companies are assessed on their long-term strategy, talent management, innovation capacity and CSR policy, as well as their governance and financial management. On one hand, these criteria assess the company's distinguishing features and, on the other hand, its capacity to address current and future challenges.

Lectra is one of 11 French companies recognized as the Best Managed Companies for 2022. “For this first edition, I am delighted to announce that Lectra is one of the companies to have obtained our Best Managed Companies mark of excellence,” says Eric Forest, Deloitte Private Associate and Head of the Best Managed Companies program. “Throughout the selection process, Lectra shone through with its extensive strategic vision, solid financial and innovative culture, and its ability to decrypt trends in order to adapt its solutions to changes and the needs of its different markets. This enables Lectra to be a strategic partner to guide its customers in their digital transformation.” Thanks to its capacity to develop innovations, be that with equipment, software or services, and its mastery of technologies such as IoT, the cloud, artificial intelligence and big data, Lectra plays a key role in helping fashion, automotive and furniture industry players evolve towards Industry 4.0.

“Obtaining the Best Managed Companies mark of excellence is great recognition for all of our teams at Lectra. I would like to thank all Lectra employees for this collective achievement,” says Daniel Harari, Lectra’s Chairman and CEO. “The work we have carried out together has enabled Lectra to become a global technological leader. This recognition inspires us to continue with our commitment to the Industry 4.0 revolution and to the success of our customers.”

About Lectra:

As a major player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectra contributes to the Industry 4.0 revolution with boldness and passion by providing best-in-class technologies.
The group offers industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - that facilitate the digital transformation of the companies it serves. In doing so, Lectra helps its customers push boundaries and unlock their potential. The group is proud to state that its 2,500 employees are driven by three core values: being open-minded thinkers, trusted partners and passionate innovators.
Founded in 1973, Lectra reported revenues of 388 million euros in 2021 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).
For more information, please visit lectra.com.

  
Follow Lectra on social networks:

Media contacts:
Hotwire for Lectra
Eugénie Dautel - t : +33 (0)1 43 12 55 52        
Alexis Bletsas - t : +33 (0)1 43 12 55 71
Laura Bandiera - t : +33 (0)1 43 12 55 70
lectrafr@hotwireglobal.com

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (“DTTL”), its global network of member firms, and their related entities (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”). DTTL (also referred to as “Deloitte Global”) and each of its member firms and related entities are legally separate and independent entities, which cannot obligate or bind each other in respect of third parties. DTTL and each DTTL member firm and related entity is liable only for its own acts and omissions, and not those of each other. DTTL does not provide services to clients. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more. In France and in Francophone Africa, Deloitte SAS is the member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, and professional services are rendered by its subsidiaries and affiliates.

Attachment


