PRESS RELEASE

Lectra strengthens its Executive Committee

to accompany its growth

Paris, January 17, 2022 - A major global player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectradesigns industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - for brands, manufacturers and retailers.

Following an eventful year - with the acquisition of the American company Gerber Technology, its largest historical competitor, along with two companies that enrich its technological offer, Netevenand Gemini, and after strong growth in 2021 - the company is expanding its Executive Committee to achieve its new ambitions.

As of January 1, 2022, Lectra's Executive Committee has 16 members:

The main objectives of the Executive Committee in 2022 are to complete the integration of Gerber Technology and Lectra teams, integrate the technologies of the different companies acquired, and develop synergies between the Group's various entities.

Announcing the composition of the new Executive Committee, Daniel Harari stated: "Lectra has demonstrated its resilience and potential for growth in a particularly challenging period, marked by a difficult health context and a fluctuating economic climate. We were able to complete several acquisitions, including that of our historical competitor, and to create a climate of trust among customers and employees alike, despite the lockdowns and restrictions that have disrupted the last two years. With this new Executive Committee and a team of 2,500 people, I am confident in our ability to seize the full potential ahead of us".