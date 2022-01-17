Lectra : strengthens its Executive Committee to accompany its growth
01/17/2022 | 12:35pm EST
PRESS RELEASE
Lectra strengthens its Executive Committee
to accompany its growth
Paris, January 17, 2022 - A major global player in the fashion, automotive and furniture markets, Lectradesigns industrial intelligence solutions - software, equipment, data and services - for brands, manufacturers and retailers.
Following an eventful year - with the acquisition of the American company Gerber Technology, its largest historical competitor, along with two companies that enrich its technological offer, Netevenand Gemini, and after strong growth in 2021 - the company is expanding its Executive Committee to achieve its new ambitions.
As of January 1, 2022, Lectra's Executive Committee has 16 members:
Daniel Harari, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Executive Committee since its creation in 2005.
Jérôme Viala, Executive Vice President and Vice-Chairman of the Executive Committee since 2019, and a member since its creation.
Maximilien Abadie, Chief Strategy Officer and member of the Executive Committee since 2019.
Fabio Canali, President, Southern Europe & North Africa and member of the Executive Committee since 2019.
The main objectives of the Executive Committee in 2022 are to complete the integration of Gerber Technology and Lectra teams, integrate the technologies of the different companies acquired, and develop synergies between the Group's various entities.
Announcing the composition of the new Executive Committee, Daniel Harari stated: "Lectra has demonstrated its resilience and potential for growth in a particularly challenging period, marked by a difficult health context and a fluctuating economic climate. We were able to complete several acquisitions, including that of our historical competitor, and to create a climate of trust among customers and employees alike, despite the lockdowns and restrictions that have disrupted the last two years. With this new Executive Committee and a team of 2,500 people, I am confident in our ability to seize the full potential ahead of us".
Empowering customers through industrial intelligence
About Lectra:
For companies that breathe life into our wardrobes, car interiors, furniture and more, Lectra crafts the premium technologies that facilitate the digital transformation of their industry. Lectra's offer empowers brands, manufacturers and retailers from design to production, providing them with the market respect and peace of mind they deserve. Founded in 1973, the company reported revenues of 236 million euros in 2020 and is listed on Euronext (LSS).
In June 2021, Lectra acquired Gerber Technology, a USA-based company founded in 1968. Like Lectra, Gerber Technology develops software and automation solutions for fashion, automotive, furniture and other businesses across the globe.