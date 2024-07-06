LeddarTech Holdings Inc. announced it entered into a Ninth Amending Agreement (the ?Waiver?) with Fédération des caisses Desjardins du Québec (?Desjardins?) with respect to the Amended and Restated Financing Offer dated as of April 5, 2023 (as amended, the ?Desjardins Credit Facility?). Pursuant to the terms of the Desjardins Credit Facility, the Company is required to maintain an unencumbered cash balance of at least CAD 5.0 million (the ?Minimum Cash Covenant?). Pursuant to the Waiver, among other things, Desjardins has temporarily reduced the required Minimum Cash Covenant to CAD 3.5 million from July 5, 2024 through July 6, 2024, and to CAD 1.8 million from July 7, 2024 through July 26, 2024, after which time the Company will again be obligated to maintain a minimum cash balance of CAD 5.0 million.

Additionally, the Company has received indications of interest from several of its principal shareholders to invest an aggregate of up to USD 9.7 million in the Company, subject to certain conditions to be agreed upon, including the Company raising an amount of outside capital through a proposed financing transaction (the ?Financing Transaction?). Because indications of interest are not binding agreements or commitments to purchase, there can be no assurance that such existing shareholders will invest their full indication of interest, or any amount at all, in the Financing Transaction, or that the Company will successfully complete the Financing Transaction in an amount sufficient to meet the conditions to be established for any such investment by such existing shareholders, or at all. Any debt or equity securities to be offered and sold in the Financing Transaction may not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements.

This release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the Financing Transaction, nor shall there be any sale of such securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.