QUEBEC CITY, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - LeddarTech Holdings Inc. ("LeddarTech") (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, for ADAS, AD and parking applications, is pleased to announce its presence as a guest exhibitor and speaker with Arm Holdings plc (Nasdaq: ARM) at the Embedded World 2024 exhibition and conference.

LeddarTech will join Arm at Embedded World on April 9-11, 2024, following the announcement on March 13, 2024 between the two industry leaders where LeddarTech shared it would be enabling its LeddarVision technology using the latest Arm Automotive Enhanced® (AE) technology. During the Embedded World event, LeddarTech will showcase its cutting-edge technology, highlighting how the synergies between the two companies are dedicated to advancing the automotive industry. The demonstration illustrates LeddarTech and Arm's collaborative efforts to empower OEMs and Tier 1s in efficiently utilizing Arm's latest AE compute technology and software solutions. Integrated with LeddarVision, this partnership aims to accelerate the deployment of AI-enabled ADAS and automated driving capabilities.

Event date: April 9-11, 2024

Location: NürnbergMesse, Nuremberg, Germany

Arm booth location: Hall 4, Stand 4-504

LeddarTech demonstrates its advanced AI-based sensor fusion and perception software, LeddarVision, in conjunction with the cutting-edge Arm AE technology. The demonstration will spotlight the award-winning LeddarVision Front Entry (LVF-E) front-view fusion and perception stack, specifically designed for entry-level SAE Level 2/2+ highway assist ADAS applications and compliance with 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 standards. This innovative solution is powered by Texas Instruments' TDA4VM-Q1 processor, underscoring the seamless integration of leading technologies.

LeddarTech presents: On Wednesday, April 10 at 2:00 p.m., Heinz Oyrer, Director of Strategic Partnerships at LeddarTech, will deliver a 15-minute presentation at the Arm booth entitled "Partnerships and Progress: Insight on Overcoming ADAS Challenges in Collaboration With Arm." The emphasis will be on aligning with customer needs, forming strong partnerships and embracing innovation as key pillars for navigating the road ahead.

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal, Toronto and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech's automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 150 patent applications (80 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

