    LFGP   US5233381012

LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(LFGP)
Ledyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

01/28/2022 | 11:11am EST
Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 payable March 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of February 18, 2022.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson. greg.steverson@ledyardbank.com

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,8 M - -
Net income 2021 7,77 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 84,7 M 84,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Managers and Directors
Kathryn G. Underwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg D. Steverson Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Margaret M. Rightmire Chairman
Paul W. St. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Director