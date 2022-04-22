Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LFGP   US5233381012

LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(LFGP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  04/21 03:56:44 pm EDT
23.10 USD   -2.33%
10:20aLedyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
04/19Earnings Flash (LFGP) LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP Posts Q1 Revenue $8.68M
MT
04/19Ledyard Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly Earnings
BU
Ledyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

04/22/2022 | 10:20am EDT
Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 payable May 27, 2022, to shareholders of record as of May 13, 2022.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson at greg.steverson@ledyardbank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,8 M - -
Net income 2021 7,77 M - -
Net Debt 2021 21,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 77,5 M 77,5 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 3,08x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kathryn G. Underwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Moran President & Chief Banking Officer
Greg D. Steverson Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Margaret M. Rightmire Chairman
Paul W. St. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President