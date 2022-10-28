Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LFGP   US5233381012

LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(LFGP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:08 2022-10-28 am EDT
19.70 USD   -0.51%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ledyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/28/2022 | 11:26am EDT
Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP) announced a regular quarterly dividend of $0.21 payable December 2, 2022, to shareholders of record as of November 18, 2022.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment, and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Peter Sprudzs at peter.sprudzs@ledyard.bank

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
11:26aLedyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
10/26Ledyard Financial Group Reports Third Quarter and Year-to-date Earnings
BU
10/26Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine M..
CI
10/04Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Welcomes Peter Sprudzs as Chief Financial Officer
CI
10/04Ledyard Welcomes Peter Sprudzs as Chief Financial Officer
BU
08/25LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
07/29Ledyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
07/29Ledyard Financial Group Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on September 9, 2022
CI
07/27Ledyard Financial Group Reports Record Quarterly Earnings
BU
07/27Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six M..
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,8 M - -
Net income 2021 7,77 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 66,4 M 66,4 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kathryn G. Underwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Moran President & Chief Banking Officer
Greg D. Steverson Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Bruce P. King Chairman
Paul W. St. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President