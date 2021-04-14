Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  OTC Markets  >  Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.    LFGP

LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(LFGP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ledyard Financial : Named One of the Top 25 Bank Boards for Women

04/14/2021 | 05:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top twenty-five bank boards for women, by Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.

According to Bank Director’s VP of Research, Emily McCormick, “In a new analysis, using its proprietary database of the nation’s 5,000 public, private and mutual bank boards, we identified the 25 bank boards with the highest representation of women.”

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO, stated, “We’re proud to be named to this exclusive list of banks. With eleven directors at Ledyard, I am very proud that six are women. Ledyard is dedicated to bringing diversity and inclusion on our board. We look at diversity in a number of ways including experience, age, ethnicity, geography and gender and are committed to ensuring that women are well represented in leadership roles throughout the bank. The diverse skills and experience of our teams foster innovation that will lead us successfully into the future.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
05:25pLEDYARD FINANCIAL  : Named One of the Top 25 Bank Boards for Women
BU
02/11LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2020LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019LEDYARD FINCL GRP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019LEDYARD FINCL GRP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2019LEDYARD FINCL GRP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,1 M - -
Net income 2020 6,73 M - -
Net cash 2020 35,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 9,00x
Yield 2020 4,00%
Capitalization 83,1 M 83,1 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,24x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kathryn G. Underwood President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Greg D. Steverson Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Margaret M. Rightmire Chairman
Paul W. St. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President
Cotton Mather Cleveland Director
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ