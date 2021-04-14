Ledyard Financial : Named One of the Top 25 Bank Boards for Women

Ledyard Financial Group (Ticker Symbol: LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the top twenty-five bank boards for women, by Bank Director, an information resource for directors and officers of financial companies.

According to Bank Director’s VP of Research, Emily McCormick, “In a new analysis, using its proprietary database of the nation’s 5,000 public, private and mutual bank boards, we identified the 25 bank boards with the highest representation of women.”

Kathy Underwood, President and CEO, stated, “We’re proud to be named to this exclusive list of banks. With eleven directors at Ledyard, I am very proud that six are women. Ledyard is dedicated to bringing diversity and inclusion on our board. We look at diversity in a number of ways including experience, age, ethnicity, geography and gender and are committed to ensuring that women are well represented in leadership roles throughout the bank. The diverse skills and experience of our teams foster innovation that will lead us successfully into the future.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

