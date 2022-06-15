Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Ledyard Financial Group, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    LFGP   US5233381012

LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(LFGP)
  Report
Delayed OTC Markets  -  02:48 2022-06-15 pm EDT
21.25 USD   +1.72%
03:51pLedyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks for 8th Consecutive Year
BU
06/03Ledyard Financial Group Names Bruce King Chair
BU
06/03Ledyard Financial Group Names Bruce King as the New Chair of the Board of Directors
CI
Summary 
Summary

Ledyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks for 8th Consecutive Year

06/15/2022 | 03:51pm EDT
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (ticker symbol LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, was ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the United States by American Banker Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2019 to 2021. Ledyard Financial Group finished in the 131st position for 2022, with a three-year average ROAE of 11.05%.

Kathy Underwood, CEO of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. stated, “Ledyard is honored to once again be recognized on this exceptional list of community banks by American Banker Magazine. We’re incredibly proud of our employees, leadership team and board of directors as they demonstrated, once again, their dedication to our ‘Plan well. Live well.’ philosophy. To be recognized as one of only four community banks based in New Hampshire and Vermont is a true testament to our ability to provide guidance when it matters most.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 33,8 M - -
Net income 2021 7,77 M - -
Net cash 2021 7,09 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,24%
Capitalization 70,2 M 70,2 M -
EV / Sales 2020 1,24x
EV / Sales 2021 2,24x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float -
Chart LEDYARD FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kathryn G. Underwood Chief Executive Officer & Director
Josephine Moran President & Chief Banking Officer
Greg D. Steverson Chief Operating & Financial Officer, Executive VP
Bruce P. King Chairman
Paul W. St. Martin Chief Technology Officer & Senior Vice President