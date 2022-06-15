Ledyard Named One of Top 200 Community Banks for 8th Consecutive Year

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. (ticker symbol LFGP), the holding company for Ledyard National Bank, was ranked among the Top 200 publicly traded banks and thrifts under $2 billion in assets in the United States by American Banker Magazine for the eighth consecutive year. The rankings are based on three-year return on average equity (ROAE) for 2019 to 2021. Ledyard Financial Group finished in the 131st position for 2022, with a three-year average ROAE of 11.05%.

Kathy Underwood, CEO of Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. stated, “Ledyard is honored to once again be recognized on this exceptional list of community banks by American Banker Magazine. We’re incredibly proud of our employees, leadership team and board of directors as they demonstrated, once again, their dedication to our ‘Plan well. Live well.’ philosophy. To be recognized as one of only four community banks based in New Hampshire and Vermont is a true testament to our ability to provide guidance when it matters most.”

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc., headquartered in Hanover, New Hampshire, is the holding company for Ledyard National Bank. Ledyard National Bank, founded in 1991, is a full-service community bank offering a broad range of banking, investment and wealth management services.

Ledyard Financial Group, Inc. shares can be bought and sold through the NASD sanctioned “OTC Markets” under the trading symbol LFGP. Shares may be traded through an individual’s broker. For more information, please refer to the “Investor Relations” section of the bank’s website at www.ledyardbank.com or contact the bank’s Chief Financial Officer, Gregory D. Steverson.

Forward-Looking Statements: Statements concerning future performance, developments or events, expectations for growth and income forecasts, and any other guidance on future periods constitute forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from stated expectations. Specific factors include, but are not limited to, loan production, competitive pressure in the banking industry, balance sheet management, net interest margin variations, the effect of changes in equity prices on assets under management, the ability to control costs and expenses, changes in the interest rate environment, financial policies of the United States government, and general economic conditions. The Company disclaims any obligation to update any such factors.

