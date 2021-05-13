Log in
    LEE   US5237684064

LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED

(LEE)
05/13/2021 | 12:36pm BST
DAVENPORT, Iowa, May 13, 2021 -- Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of trusted local news and information and a major advertising platform in 77 markets, today announced it has selected Alexa Wilson to be vice president - brand and strategic marketing for the company.

The position of vice president - brand and strategic marketing is new to the company, said Nathan Bekke, Lee operating vice president and vice president of consumer sales and marketing. Bekke said the key position was created to develop strategies to drive readership and subscriptions, engagement, and consumer awareness for the company's portfolio of branded local digital and print products.

'Alexa is an exceptionally talented strategic executive with demonstrated success in building and sustaining superior digital media brands,' Bekke said. 'She's a great addition to our already strong leadership team as the company continues forward as the fastest growing digital subscription platform in local media.'

Wilson, whose appointment to Lee is effective May 17, is the owner and founding partner of AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC. Prior to forming AWE Marketing Advisory, LLC, Wilson was vice president of consumer marketing for NBCUniversal, where she was responsible for marketing and communication strategies for all of NBCU's TV Everywhere initiatives. Her career also includes executive director of marketing positions with Hearst. Earlier in her career, Wilson held numerous leadership roles with Time, Inc. She is a graduate of New York University with a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

'This is a very compelling time to join such a strong news organization, as readers long for trusted sources,' Wilson said. 'I am also thrilled to add to Lee's commitment to the growth and development of its brands' digital futures, and I am eager to build on recent successes toward a next generation that delivers on the best consumer experience in local news.'

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 56 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2100

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 13 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2021 11:35:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 618 M - 441 M
Net income 2020 -3,11 M - -2,22 M
Net Debt 2020 576 M - 411 M
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 197 M 197 M 141 M
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 069
Free-Float 85,0%
Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Millage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Mary E. Junck Chairman
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED166.43%197
NEWS CORPORATION45.46%15 069
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-14.85%7 148
REACH PLC61.91%1 015
NORTH MEDIA A/S43.36%334
REWORLD MEDIA25.71%262