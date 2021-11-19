DAVENPORT, Iowa (November 19, 2021) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high-quality, trusted local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today announced that it has named Jeremy Jay Scott president and director of local sales and marketing for the Napa Valley Register in Napa, California. Scott succeeds Davis Taylor who retired in July of this year.

"Jay is an experienced sales leader with extensive digital and marketing experience," said Cathy Hughes, Lee group publisher. "His talents mesh perfectly with our company's commitment to digital transformation, and his proven record of success makes him ideally suited for this leadership role in the Napa Valley market."

Scott joins Lee from Adtaxi, where he served as director of digital advertising sales. His career also includes regional sales manager for Hearst Communications and director of digital advertising sales for YP Holdings, LLC.

"The Napa Valley Register offers a broad and robust suite of digital and other marketing solutions that are ideally suited for local businesses - large and small," Scott said. "I look forward to working with the Register team to help these businesses succeed."

Scott is a graduate of the University of Toledo.

