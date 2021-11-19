Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

11/19/2021 | 10:44am EST
DAVENPORT, Iowa (November 19, 2021) - Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ: LEE), a leading provider of high-quality, trusted local news and information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, today announced that it has named Jeremy Jay Scott president and director of local sales and marketing for the Napa Valley Register in Napa, California. Scott succeeds Davis Taylor who retired in July of this year.

"Jay is an experienced sales leader with extensive digital and marketing experience," said Cathy Hughes, Lee group publisher. "His talents mesh perfectly with our company's commitment to digital transformation, and his proven record of success makes him ideally suited for this leadership role in the Napa Valley market."

Scott joins Lee from Adtaxi, where he served as director of digital advertising sales. His career also includes regional sales manager for Hearst Communications and director of digital advertising sales for YP Holdings, LLC.

"The Napa Valley Register offers a broad and robust suite of digital and other marketing solutions that are ideally suited for local businesses - large and small," Scott said. "I look forward to working with the Register team to help these businesses succeed."

Scott is a graduate of the University of Toledo.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a major subscription and advertising platform and a leading provider of local news and information, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.0 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 47 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2100

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 19 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2021 15:43:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 618 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,11 M - -
Net Debt 2020 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 113 M 113 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 069
Free-Float 86,1%
Chart LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Duration : Period :
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Millage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Mary E. Junck Chairman
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED52.46%113
NEWS CORPORATION29.22%13 782
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY-7.90%7 952
REACH PLC115.53%1 296
REWORLD MEDIA135.96%439
D. B. CORP LIMITED21.82%238