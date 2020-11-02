Log in
DAVENPORT, Iowa (November 2, 2020) — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 77 markets, announced today that Lee Publisher Paul Farrell has been named group publisher of Lee's 13 Virginia markets. He will retain his role as president and publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Richmond, Virginia.

'Paul is the ideal candidate to lead Lee's recently-acquired markets in Virginia,' said Ray Farris, Lee operating vice president and vice president of advertising. 'In his short time as publisher of the Richmond Times-Dispatch, he has consistently delivered on expectations during a time of unprecedented challenge and change. Paul's familiarity with Lee and his rich background in advertising position him perfectly for success.'

Farrell joined Lee in 2007 as vice president of sales and also served as the company's vice president of digital sales.

'I am honored to be named group publisher of Virginia,' Farrell said. 'Virginia represents a substantial opportunity for Lee. The combination of the state's most trusted brands, large local audiences and a broad array of media solutions provide an unmatched ability to drive results for our customers.'

Prior to joining Lee, Farrell served in senior leadership positions at the Providence Journal, The Boston Globe and the St. Paul Pioneer Press.

ABOUT LEE

Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and nearly 350 weekly and specialty publications serving 77 markets in 26 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average daily circulation of 1.2 million, and our legacy websites, including acquisitions, reach more than 43 million digital unique visitors. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Buffalo, NY; Omaha, NE; Richmond, VA; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.

Contact:

Charles Arms

Charles.Arms@lee.net

(563) 383-2100

Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 02 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2020 21:34:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 510 M - -
Net income 2019 14,3 M - -
Net Debt 2019 424 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 8,04x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 45,6 M 45,6 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
Nbr of Employees 2 643
Free-Float 86,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Mary E. Junck Chairman
Timothy R. Millage CFO, Treasurer & Vice President
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED-44.99%46
NEWS CORPORATION-7.14%7 735
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY23.28%6 614
REACH PLC-23.02%420
D. B. CORP LIMITED-44.58%174
ILKKA-YHTYMÄ OYJ-4.87%100
