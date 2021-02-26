Log in
Lee Enterprises, Incorporated    LEE

LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED

(LEE)
Lee Enterprises Incorporated : 2021 Meeting of Stockholders

02/26/2021 | 03:46pm EST
Disclaimer

Lee Enterprises Incorporated published this content on 24 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2021 20:44:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 618 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,11 M - -
Net Debt 2020 576 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -14,9x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 136 M 136 M -
EV / Sales 2019 1,06x
EV / Sales 2020 1,01x
Nbr of Employees 5 069
Free-Float 85,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin D. Mowbray President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Timothy R. Millage Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & VP
Mary E. Junck Chairman
Michele Fennelly White Chief Information Officer & Vice President-IT
Suzanna M. Frank Vice President  Research & Metrics
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LEE ENTERPRISES, INCORPORATED84.13%136
NEWS CORPORATION29.16%13 604
INFORMA PLC1.09%11 771
CHINA LITERATURE LIMITED18.82%10 114
SCHIBSTED ASA-0.93%9 260
THE NEW YORK TIMES COMPANY0.99%8 684
