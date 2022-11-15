Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sri Lanka
  4. Colombo Stock Exchange
  5. Lee Hedges PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SHAW.N0000   LK0152N00005

LEE HEDGES PLC

(SHAW.N0000)
  Report
End-of-day quote Colombo Stock Exchange  -  2022-11-02
70.00 LKR    0.00%
05:52aLee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-09-2022
PU
08/31Lee Hedges : Annual Financial Report 2021/2022
PU
08/31Lee Hedges plc Proposes to Declare A Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-09-2022

11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

L E E H E D G E S P L C

( f o r m a l l y k n o w n a s S h a w W a l l a c e & H e d g e s P L C )

Company Reg. No. PQ 152

Q U A R T E R L Y F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S

F O R 2 N D Q U A R T E R E N D E D S E P T E M B E R 3 0 , 2 0 2 2

Registered Office

353, Kollupitiya Road, P.O. Box 84, Colombo 3.

LEE HEDGES PLC

(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC) Company Reg. No. PQ 152

353, Kollupitiya Road, P.O. Box 84, Colombo 3.

Dear Shareholder,

We have pleasure in presenting hereunder relevant details of the unaudited results of the performance of your Company and the Group for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022, together with the corresponding figures for the previous year.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Consolidated

Company

Quarter ended

Period ended

Quarter ended

Period ended

30-09-202230-09-2021

Variance

30-09-2022

30-09-2021 Variance

30-09-202230-09-2021

Variance

30-09-2022

30-09-2021 Variance

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Rs '000

Rs '000

%

Continuing Operations

Revenue

41,732

38,325

8.89

83,021

81,876

1.40

441

293

50.51

1,245

1,019

22.18

Cost of Sales

(608)

(598)

1.67

(1,208)

(1,188)

1.68

-

-

-

-

-

-

Gross Profit

41,124

37,727

9.00

81,813

80,688

1.39

441

293

50.51

1,245

1,019

22.18

Other Income

3,540

7,292

(51.45)

5,848

8,173

(28.45)

33,722

37,474

(10.01)

36,030

38,355

(6.06)

Administrative Expenses

(40,551)

(17,416)

132.84

(62,648)

(34,041)

84.04

(26,438)

(18,900)

39.88

(48,461)

(36,605)

32.39

Other Expenses

-

(1,281)

(100.00)

-

(3,551)

(100.00)

-

(1,281)

(100.00)

-

(3,551)

(100.00)

Results from operating activities

4,113

26,322

25,013

51,269

7,725

17,586

(11,186)

(782)

Net Finance Income

104,358

23,654

341.18

167,488

45,867

265.16

71,455

16,302

338.32

117,798

32,036

267.71

Profit / (Loss) before Taxation

108,471

49,976

117.05

192,501

97,136

98.18

79,180

33,888

133.65

106,612

31,254

241.11

Income Tax Release / (Expense)

(2,297)

(3,115)

(26.26)

(4,594)

(7,275)

(36.85)

(2,297)

(3,115)

(26.26)

(4,594)

(7,275)

(36.85)

Profit / (Loss) for the year

106,174

46,861

126.57

187,907

89,861

109.11

76,883

30,773

(149.84)

102,018

23,979

(325.45)

Other Comprehensive Income

Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Revaluation Gain/(Loss) on Property, Plant & Equipment

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value

3,220

5,096

(36.81)

4,394

17,656

(75.11)

3,220

5,096

(36.81)

4,394

17,656

(75.11)

through other comprehensive income

Deferred Tax on other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income for the year

109,394

51,957

192,301

107,517

80,103

35,869

106,412

41,635

Profit attributable to ;

Equity holders of the company

106,174

46,861

126.57

187,907

89,861

109.11

76,883

30,773

(149.84)

102,018

23,979

(325.45)

Non controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Profit / (Loss) for the year

106,174

46,861

187,907

89,861

76,883

30,773

102,018

23,979

Total Comprehensive income attributable to ;

Equity holders of the company

109,394

51,957

110.55

192,301

107,517

78.86

80,103

35,869

123.32

106,412

41,635

155.58

Non controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Comprehensive income for the year

109,394

51,957

192,301

107,517

80,103

35,869

106,412

41,635

Earnings / (loss) per Share (Rs.)

4.15

1.83

7.34

3.51

3.00

1.20

3.98

0.94

LEE HEDGES PLC

(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Consolidated

Company

Audited

Audited

As at,

30-09-2022

30-09-2021

31-03-2022

30-09-2022

30-09-2021

31-03-2022

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

Rs '000

ASSETS

Non Current Assets

Property, Plant & Equipment

124,493

164,733

83,053

122,658

160,911

80,222

Right-of-use assets

-

-

-

32,887

46,496

39,693

Investment Property

3,583,313

3,418,885

3,583,313

1,640,275

1,542,885

1,640,275

Investments - Subsidiary

-

-

-

1,775,420

1,775,420

1,775,420

3,707,806

3,583,618

3,666,366

3,571,240

3,525,712

3,535,610

Current Assets

Trade and Other Receivables

25,800

28,503

45,605

6,150

37,016

13,316

Short Term Investments

1,231,076

1,621,482

1,198,056

626,173

1,273,735

747,650

Investment in Equity Securities

13,155

23,297

10,494

13,155

23,297

10,494

Amounts due from Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income Tax over payment

-

-

-

-

-

-

Cash & Cash Equivalents

802,809

107,988

668,500

782,037

10,213

626,749

2,072,840

1,781,270

1,922,655

1,427,515

1,344,261

1,398,209

Total Assets

5,780,646

5,364,888

5,589,021

4,998,755

4,869,973

4,933,819

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity

Stated Capital

51,205

51,205

51,205

51,205

51,205

51,205

Capital Reserves

553,231

582,011

553,231

553,231

582,011

553,231

Revenue Reserves

4,701,382

4,307,265

4,540,104

4,209,610

4,029,982

4,134,221

Financial Assets FVOCI Reserve

(7,754)

(5,968)

(13,174)

(7,754)

(5,968)

(13,174)

Total Equity attributable to Equity holder of the Parent

5,298,064

4,934,513

5,131,366

4,806,292

4,657,230

4,725,483

Non controlling Interest

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Equity

5,298,064

4,934,513

5,131,366

4,806,292

4,657,230

4,725,483

Non Current Liabilities

Lease Liability

-

-

-

16,739

31,742

24,446

Retiring Benefit Obligations

11,183

8,768

11,183

11,183

8,768

11,183

Security Deposit

40,251

37,505

37,626

-

-

-

Deferred Tax Liabilities

219,235

198,716

219,236

92,717

97,533

92,717

270,669

244,989

268,045

120,639

138,043

128,346

Current Liabilities

Other Payables

176,333

173,897

141,994

44,030

49,764

18,170

Income Tax Payable

99

8,405

649

99

8,405

649

Amounts due to Subsidiary

-

-

-

-

-

-

Lease Liability - Current

-

-

-

15,003

13,447

14,204

Bank Overdraft

35,481

3,084

46,967

12,692

3,084

46,967

211,913

185,386

189,610

71,824

74,700

79,990

Total Equity and Liabilities

5,780,646

5,364,888

5,589,021

4,998,755

4,869,973

4,933,819

Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.)

206.93

192.73

200.42

187.73

181.90

184.57

CERTIFICATION:

The Board of Directors is responsible for preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed on behalf of the board of Directors of Lee Hedges PLC.

14th November 2022

(Sgd) Prasanna Walisundara

(Sgd) S. Vamadevan

Director

Director

LEE HEDGES PLC

(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Consolidated

Stated

Capital

General

Financial

Retained

Non-

Assets

Total

Controlling

Total Equity

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

FVOCI

Earning

Interest

Reserve

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 1st April 2021

51,205

582,011

81,786

(18,419)

4,156,016

4,852,599

-

4,852,599

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

89,861

89,861

-

89,861

Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value

through Other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

(5,205)

5,205

-

-

-

Net change in equity investments at fair value through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

17,656

-

17,656

-

17,656

Deferred Tax on other Comprehensive Income

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

12,451

95,066

107,517

-

107,517

Dividend Distibution

-

-

-

-

(25,603)

(25,603)

-

(25,603)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

51,205

582,011

81,786

(5,968)

4,225,479

4,934,513

-

4,934,513

Balance as at 1st April 2022

51,205

553,231

81,786

(13,174)

4,458,318

5,131,366

-

5,131,366

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income

Net change in equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year

Dividend Distibution

Balance as at 30th September 2022

-

-

-

-

187,907

187,907

-

187,907

-

-

-

1,026

(1,026)

-

-

-

-

-

-

4,394

-

4,394

-

4,394

-

-

-

5,420

186,881

192,301

-

192,301

-

-

-

-

(25,603)

(25,603)

-

(25,603)

51,205

553,231

81,786

(7,754)

4,619,596

5,298,064

-

5,298,064

Company

Stated

Capital

General

Financial

Retained

Assets

Total

Capital

Reserves

Reserves

FVOCI

Earning

Reserve

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Rs. '000

Balance as at 1st April 2021

51,205

582,011

81,786

(18,419)

3,944,615

4,641,198

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit / (Loss) for the period

-

-

-

-

23,979

23,979

Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value

through Other Comprehensive Income

(5,205)

5,205

-

Net change in equity investments at fair value

through

other comprehensive income

-

-

-

17,656

-

17,656

Total comprehensive income for the year

-

-

-

12,451

29,184

41,635

Dividend Distibution

-

-

-

-

(25,603)

(25,603)

Balance as at 30th September 2021

51,205

582,011

81,786

(5,967)

3,948,196

4,657,230

Balance as at 1st April 2022

51,205

553,231

81,786

(13,174)

4,052,435

4,725,483

Total comprehensive income for the year

Profit / (Loss) for the period

Net gain or loss on disposal of equity investments at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income

Net change in equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income

Total comprehensive income for the year Dividend Distibution

Balance as at 30th September 2022

-

-

-

-

102,018

102,018

-

-

-

1,026

(1,026)

-

-

-

-

4,394

-

4,394

-

-

-

5,420

100,992

106,412

-

-

-

-

(25,603)

(25,603)

51,205

553,231

81,786

(7,754)

4,127,824

4,806,292

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lee Hedges plc published this content on 15 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2022 10:50:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LEE HEDGES PLC
05:52aLee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-09-2022
PU
08/31Lee Hedges : Annual Financial Report 2021/2022
PU
08/31Lee Hedges plc Proposes to Declare A Final Dividend for the Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
08/15Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-06-2022
PU
08/15Lee Hedges PLC Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2022
CI
05/31Lee Hedges PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31Lee Hedges PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/31Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31-03-2022
PU
02/14Lee Hedges PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Dec..
CI
02/14Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 31-12-2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 156 M 0,43 M 0,43 M
Net income 2022 289 M 0,79 M 0,79 M
Net cash 2022 622 M 1,70 M 1,70 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,43x
Yield 2022 1,19%
Capitalization 1 792 M 4,89 M 4,89 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,66x
EV / Sales 2022 9,74x
Nbr of Employees 7
Free-Float 10,4%
Chart LEE HEDGES PLC
Duration : Period :
Lee Hedges PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Sinnadurai Robert Vamadevan Chairman & Managing Director
S. Jayawardena Senior Executive Officer-Legal & Administration
Sinnatamby Balaratnam Independent Non-Executive Director
D. S. Lasantha Pradeepkumara Wijesinghe Independent Non Executive Director
Samuel Sanjeeve Vamathevan Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LEE HEDGES PLC-22.22%5
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.85%33 984
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED3.96%31 031
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.8.61%28 004
POLY DEVELOPMENTS AND HOLDINGS GROUP CO., LTD.4.22%27 575
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LIMITED-3.56%21 750