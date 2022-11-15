Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-09-2022

( f o r m a l l y k n o w n a s S h a w W a l l a c e & H e d g e s P L C )

We have pleasure in presenting hereunder relevant details of the unaudited results of the performance of your Company and the Group for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022, together with the corresponding figures for the previous year.

(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC) CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Consolidated Company Audited Audited As at, 30-09-2022 30-09-2021 31-03-2022 30-09-2022 30-09-2021 31-03-2022 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 Rs '000 ASSETS Non Current Assets Property, Plant & Equipment 124,493 164,733 83,053 122,658 160,911 80,222 Right-of-use assets - - - 32,887 46,496 39,693 Investment Property 3,583,313 3,418,885 3,583,313 1,640,275 1,542,885 1,640,275 Investments - Subsidiary - - - 1,775,420 1,775,420 1,775,420 3,707,806 3,583,618 3,666,366 3,571,240 3,525,712 3,535,610 Current Assets Trade and Other Receivables 25,800 28,503 45,605 6,150 37,016 13,316 Short Term Investments 1,231,076 1,621,482 1,198,056 626,173 1,273,735 747,650 Investment in Equity Securities 13,155 23,297 10,494 13,155 23,297 10,494 Amounts due from Subsidiary - - - - - - Income Tax over payment - - - - - - Cash & Cash Equivalents 802,809 107,988 668,500 782,037 10,213 626,749 2,072,840 1,781,270 1,922,655 1,427,515 1,344,261 1,398,209 Total Assets 5,780,646 5,364,888 5,589,021 4,998,755 4,869,973 4,933,819 EQUITY AND LIABILITIES Equity Stated Capital 51,205 51,205 51,205 51,205 51,205 51,205 Capital Reserves 553,231 582,011 553,231 553,231 582,011 553,231 Revenue Reserves 4,701,382 4,307,265 4,540,104 4,209,610 4,029,982 4,134,221 Financial Assets FVOCI Reserve (7,754) (5,968) (13,174) (7,754) (5,968) (13,174) Total Equity attributable to Equity holder of the Parent 5,298,064 4,934,513 5,131,366 4,806,292 4,657,230 4,725,483 Non controlling Interest - - - - - - Total Equity 5,298,064 4,934,513 5,131,366 4,806,292 4,657,230 4,725,483 Non Current Liabilities Lease Liability - - - 16,739 31,742 24,446 Retiring Benefit Obligations 11,183 8,768 11,183 11,183 8,768 11,183 Security Deposit 40,251 37,505 37,626 - - - Deferred Tax Liabilities 219,235 198,716 219,236 92,717 97,533 92,717 270,669 244,989 268,045 120,639 138,043 128,346 Current Liabilities Other Payables 176,333 173,897 141,994 44,030 49,764 18,170 Income Tax Payable 99 8,405 649 99 8,405 649 Amounts due to Subsidiary - - - - - - Lease Liability - Current - - - 15,003 13,447 14,204 Bank Overdraft 35,481 3,084 46,967 12,692 3,084 46,967 211,913 185,386 189,610 71,824 74,700 79,990 Total Equity and Liabilities 5,780,646 5,364,888 5,589,021 4,998,755 4,869,973 4,933,819 Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.) 206.93 192.73 200.42 187.73 181.90 184.57

CERTIFICATION:

The Board of Directors is responsible for preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.

Signed on behalf of the board of Directors of Lee Hedges PLC.