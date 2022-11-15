Lee Hedges : Quarterly Financial Report as at 30-09-2022
11/15/2022 | 05:52am EST
L E E H E D G E S P L C
( f o r m a l l y k n o w n a s S h a w W a l l a c e & H e d g e s P L C )
Company Reg. No. PQ 152
Q U A R T E R L Y F I N A N C I A L S T A T E M E N T S
F O R 2 N D Q U A R T E R E N D E D S E P T E M B E R 3 0 , 2 0 2 2
Registered Office
353, Kollupitiya Road, P.O. Box 84, Colombo 3.
LEE HEDGES PLC
(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC) Company Reg. No. PQ 152
353, Kollupitiya Road, P.O. Box 84, Colombo 3.
Dear Shareholder,
We have pleasure in presenting hereunder relevant details of the unaudited results of the performance of your Company and the Group for the Quarter ended 30th September 2022, together with the corresponding figures for the previous year.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Consolidated
Company
Quarter ended
Period ended
Quarter ended
Period ended
30-09-202230-09-2021
Variance
30-09-2022
30-09-2021 Variance
30-09-202230-09-2021
Variance
30-09-2022
30-09-2021 Variance
Rs '000
Rs '000
%
Rs '000
Rs '000
%
Rs '000
Rs '000
%
Rs '000
Rs '000
%
Continuing Operations
Revenue
41,732
38,325
8.89
83,021
81,876
1.40
441
293
50.51
1,245
1,019
22.18
Cost of Sales
(608)
(598)
1.67
(1,208)
(1,188)
1.68
-
-
-
-
-
-
Gross Profit
41,124
37,727
9.00
81,813
80,688
1.39
441
293
50.51
1,245
1,019
22.18
Other Income
3,540
7,292
(51.45)
5,848
8,173
(28.45)
33,722
37,474
(10.01)
36,030
38,355
(6.06)
Administrative Expenses
(40,551)
(17,416)
132.84
(62,648)
(34,041)
84.04
(26,438)
(18,900)
39.88
(48,461)
(36,605)
32.39
Other Expenses
-
(1,281)
(100.00)
-
(3,551)
(100.00)
-
(1,281)
(100.00)
-
(3,551)
(100.00)
Results from operating activities
4,113
26,322
25,013
51,269
7,725
17,586
(11,186)
(782)
Net Finance Income
104,358
23,654
341.18
167,488
45,867
265.16
71,455
16,302
338.32
117,798
32,036
267.71
Profit / (Loss) before Taxation
108,471
49,976
117.05
192,501
97,136
98.18
79,180
33,888
133.65
106,612
31,254
241.11
Income Tax Release / (Expense)
(2,297)
(3,115)
(26.26)
(4,594)
(7,275)
(36.85)
(2,297)
(3,115)
(26.26)
(4,594)
(7,275)
(36.85)
Profit / (Loss) for the year
106,174
46,861
126.57
187,907
89,861
109.11
76,883
30,773
(149.84)
102,018
23,979
(325.45)
Other Comprehensive Income
Actuarial Gain/(Loss) on Retirement Benefit Obligation
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Revaluation Gain/(Loss) on Property, Plant & Equipment
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Changes in the fair value of equity investments at fair value
3,220
5,096
(36.81)
4,394
17,656
(75.11)
3,220
5,096
(36.81)
4,394
17,656
(75.11)
through other comprehensive income
Deferred Tax on other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income for the year
109,394
51,957
192,301
107,517
80,103
35,869
106,412
41,635
Profit attributable to ;
Equity holders of the company
106,174
46,861
126.57
187,907
89,861
109.11
76,883
30,773
(149.84)
102,018
23,979
(325.45)
Non controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Profit / (Loss) for the year
106,174
46,861
187,907
89,861
76,883
30,773
102,018
23,979
Total Comprehensive income attributable to ;
Equity holders of the company
109,394
51,957
110.55
192,301
107,517
78.86
80,103
35,869
123.32
106,412
41,635
155.58
Non controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Comprehensive income for the year
109,394
51,957
192,301
107,517
80,103
35,869
106,412
41,635
Earnings / (loss) per Share (Rs.)
4.15
1.83
7.34
3.51
3.00
1.20
3.98
0.94
LEE HEDGES PLC
(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
Consolidated
Company
Audited
Audited
As at,
30-09-2022
30-09-2021
31-03-2022
30-09-2022
30-09-2021
31-03-2022
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
Rs '000
ASSETS
Non Current Assets
Property, Plant & Equipment
124,493
164,733
83,053
122,658
160,911
80,222
Right-of-use assets
-
-
-
32,887
46,496
39,693
Investment Property
3,583,313
3,418,885
3,583,313
1,640,275
1,542,885
1,640,275
Investments - Subsidiary
-
-
-
1,775,420
1,775,420
1,775,420
3,707,806
3,583,618
3,666,366
3,571,240
3,525,712
3,535,610
Current Assets
Trade and Other Receivables
25,800
28,503
45,605
6,150
37,016
13,316
Short Term Investments
1,231,076
1,621,482
1,198,056
626,173
1,273,735
747,650
Investment in Equity Securities
13,155
23,297
10,494
13,155
23,297
10,494
Amounts due from Subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
Income Tax over payment
-
-
-
-
-
-
Cash & Cash Equivalents
802,809
107,988
668,500
782,037
10,213
626,749
2,072,840
1,781,270
1,922,655
1,427,515
1,344,261
1,398,209
Total Assets
5,780,646
5,364,888
5,589,021
4,998,755
4,869,973
4,933,819
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity
Stated Capital
51,205
51,205
51,205
51,205
51,205
51,205
Capital Reserves
553,231
582,011
553,231
553,231
582,011
553,231
Revenue Reserves
4,701,382
4,307,265
4,540,104
4,209,610
4,029,982
4,134,221
Financial Assets FVOCI Reserve
(7,754)
(5,968)
(13,174)
(7,754)
(5,968)
(13,174)
Total Equity attributable to Equity holder of the Parent
5,298,064
4,934,513
5,131,366
4,806,292
4,657,230
4,725,483
Non controlling Interest
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Equity
5,298,064
4,934,513
5,131,366
4,806,292
4,657,230
4,725,483
Non Current Liabilities
Lease Liability
-
-
-
16,739
31,742
24,446
Retiring Benefit Obligations
11,183
8,768
11,183
11,183
8,768
11,183
Security Deposit
40,251
37,505
37,626
-
-
-
Deferred Tax Liabilities
219,235
198,716
219,236
92,717
97,533
92,717
270,669
244,989
268,045
120,639
138,043
128,346
Current Liabilities
Other Payables
176,333
173,897
141,994
44,030
49,764
18,170
Income Tax Payable
99
8,405
649
99
8,405
649
Amounts due to Subsidiary
-
-
-
-
-
-
Lease Liability - Current
-
-
-
15,003
13,447
14,204
Bank Overdraft
35,481
3,084
46,967
12,692
3,084
46,967
211,913
185,386
189,610
71,824
74,700
79,990
Total Equity and Liabilities
5,780,646
5,364,888
5,589,021
4,998,755
4,869,973
4,933,819
Net Asset Value per Share (Rs.)
206.93
192.73
200.42
187.73
181.90
184.57
CERTIFICATION:
The Board of Directors is responsible for preparation and presentation of these Financial Statements.
Signed on behalf of the board of Directors of Lee Hedges PLC.
14th November 2022
(Sgd) Prasanna Walisundara
(Sgd) S. Vamadevan
Director
Director
LEE HEDGES PLC
(formally known as Shaw Wallace & Hedges PLC)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY Consolidated
Stated
Capital
General
Financial
Retained
Non-
Assets
Total
Controlling
Total Equity
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
FVOCI
Earning
Interest
Reserve
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 1st April 2021
51,205
582,011
81,786
(18,419)
4,156,016
4,852,599
-
4,852,599
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
89,861
89,861
-
89,861
Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value
through Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
(5,205)
5,205
-
-
-
Net change in equity investments at fair value through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
17,656
-
17,656
-
17,656
Deferred Tax on other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
12,451
95,066
107,517
-
107,517
Dividend Distibution
-
-
-
-
(25,603)
(25,603)
-
(25,603)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
51,205
582,011
81,786
(5,968)
4,225,479
4,934,513
-
4,934,513
Balance as at 1st April 2022
51,205
553,231
81,786
(13,174)
4,458,318
5,131,366
-
5,131,366
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit / (Loss) for the period
Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income
Net change in equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the year
Dividend Distibution
Balance as at 30th September 2022
-
-
-
-
187,907
187,907
-
187,907
-
-
-
1,026
(1,026)
-
-
-
-
-
-
4,394
-
4,394
-
4,394
-
-
-
5,420
186,881
192,301
-
192,301
-
-
-
-
(25,603)
(25,603)
-
(25,603)
51,205
553,231
81,786
(7,754)
4,619,596
5,298,064
-
5,298,064
Company
Stated
Capital
General
Financial
Retained
Assets
Total
Capital
Reserves
Reserves
FVOCI
Earning
Reserve
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Rs. '000
Balance as at 1st April 2021
51,205
582,011
81,786
(18,419)
3,944,615
4,641,198
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit / (Loss) for the period
-
-
-
-
23,979
23,979
Net gain on disposal of equity investments at fair value
through Other Comprehensive Income
(5,205)
5,205
-
Net change in equity investments at fair value
through
other comprehensive income
-
-
-
17,656
-
17,656
Total comprehensive income for the year
-
-
-
12,451
29,184
41,635
Dividend Distibution
-
-
-
-
(25,603)
(25,603)
Balance as at 30th September 2021
51,205
582,011
81,786
(5,967)
3,948,196
4,657,230
Balance as at 1st April 2022
51,205
553,231
81,786
(13,174)
4,052,435
4,725,483
Total comprehensive income for the year
Profit / (Loss) for the period
Net gain or loss on disposal of equity investments at fair value through Other Comprehensive Income
Net change in equity investments at fair value through other comprehensive income
Total comprehensive income for the year Dividend Distibution
Balance as at 30th September 2022
-
-
-
-
102,018
102,018
-
-
-
1,026
(1,026)
-
-
-
-
4,394
-
4,394
-
-
-
5,420
100,992
106,412
-
-
-
-
(25,603)
(25,603)
51,205
553,231
81,786
(7,754)
4,127,824
4,806,292
