Lee Hing Development : Consolidated Results for the year ended 31 December 2020

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement. LEE HING DEVELOPMENT LIMITED (Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability) (Stock Code : 68) CONSOLIDATED RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020 The Board of Directors of Lee Hing Development Limited (the "Company") announced the annual results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group") for the year ended 31 December 2020 as follows: Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss for the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Revenue and income 3 17,024 20,160 Unrealised (loss)/gain on derivative financial instruments ( 92) 6,661 Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments ( 53,632) - Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments ( 48,881) ( 455,043) Net loss on financial assets at fair value 319,316) through profit or loss - listed investments ( - Impairment loss of freehold land ( 3,815) - Impairment loss of construction in progress - ( 6,906) Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investment properties 5,000 ( 1,000) Operating expenses ( 32,552) ( 25,063) 5 Operating loss before finance costs ( 436,264) ( 461,191) Finance costs 6 ( 8,456) ( 20,365) Operating loss after finance costs ( 444,720) ( 481,556) Share of results of associates ( 1,772) ( 53) Loss before tax ( 446,492) ( 481,609) Income tax 7 ( 5) ( 47) Loss attributable to owners of the Company ( 446,497) ( 481,656) Loss per share (HK cents) 10 Basic and diluted ( 304.19) ( 328.15) Details of dividends paid and proposed are disclosed in note 9. -1- Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income for the year ended 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Loss attributable to owners of the Company ( 446,497)( 481,656) Other comprehensive (loss)/income 8 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss : Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change in use - 15,999 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income : net movements in investment revaluation reserve ( 822)( 1,500) Item that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss : Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign subsidiaries and associates ( 821) 2,562 ( 1,643) 17,061 Total comprehensive loss attributable to owners of the Company ( 448,140)( 464,595) -2- Consolidated Statement of Financial Position as at 31 December 2020 2020 2019 Note HK$'000 HK$'000 Non-current assets Investment properties 60,000 55,000 Property, plant and equipment 26,327 30,268 Associates 25,457 27,387 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 11 177,097 806,120 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income 12 7,595 8,417 Other non-current assets - - 296,476 927,192 Current assets Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 13 177,792 48,021 Derivative financial instruments 14 - 11,276 Other assets 295 295 Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments 15 655 843 Current tax assets 30 - Time deposits and bank balances 16,313 7,203 195,085 67,638 Current liabilities Bank borrowings 16 77,375 220,388 Accounts payable, deposits and accruals 17 2,201 2,801 Derivative financial instruments 14 92 - Other payable 348 348 Current tax liabilities - 13 80,016 223,550 Net current assets/(liabilities) 115,069 ( 155,912) Total assets less current liabilities 411,545 771,280 Non-current liabilities Bank borrowings 16 88,342 - Net assets 323,203 771,280 Equity Share capital 18 717,808 717,808 Reserves ( 394,605) 53,472 Total equity 323,203 771,280 -3- Notes Basis of preparation

These consolidated financial statements have been prepared under the historical cost convention, as modified by the revaluation of investment properties, certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss, financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income and derivative financial instruments which are stated at fair value, in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants (" HKICPA "), except for HKFRS 9.

The consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 comprise the Company and its subsidiaries and the Group's interests in associates.

The financial information relating to the years ended 31 December 2020 and 31 December 2019 included in this preliminary announcement of annual results does not constitute the Company's statutory annual consolidated financial statements for those years but is derived from those financial statements. Further information relating to those statutory financial statements required to be disclosed in accordance with section 436 of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance is as follows:

The Company had delivered the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2019 to the Registrar of Companies as required by section 662(3) of, and Part 3 of Schedule 6 to, the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance and will deliver the financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020 in due course.

The Company's auditor had reported on the financial statements of the Group for both years. The auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2020 was qualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; did not contain a statement under sections 406(2) or 407(2) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance; and contained a statement under section 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. The auditor's report for the year ended 31 December 2019 was qualified; did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying its report; did not contain a statement under section 406(2) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance; and contained a statement under sections 407(2) or 407(3) of the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. Adoption of new and revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards

The HKICPA has issued the following revised Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs", which also include Hong Kong Accounting Standards ("HKASs") and Interpretations) which are effective for accounting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2020: HKAS 1 and HKAS 8 (Amendments) Definition of Material HKFRS 3 (Amendments) Definition of a Business HKFRS 9, HKAS 39 and HKFRS 7 Interest Rate Benchmark Reform (Amendments) The adoption of the above revised HKFRSs has no material impact on these consolidated financial statements. -4- The Group has not early applied the following new or revised HKFRSs that have been issued but are not yet effective: Effective for accounting periods beginning on or after HKAS 1 (Amendments) HKAS 16 (Amendments) HKAS 37 (Amendments) HKFRSs (Amendments) HKFRS 3 (Amendments) HKFRS 9, HKAS 39, HKFRS 7, HKFRS 4 and HKFRS 16 (Amendments) HKFRS 10 and HKAS 28 (Amendments) HKFRS 16 (Amendment) HKFRS 17 Accounting Guideline 5 (Revised) Classification of Liabilities as Current 1 January 2023 or Non-current and Related Amendments to Hong Kong Interpretation 5 (2020) Property, Plant and Equipment 1 January 2022 - Proceeds before Intended Use Onerous Contracts 1 January 2022 - Cost of Fulfilling a Contract Annual Improvements to 1 January 2022 HKFRSs 2018- 2020 Reference to the Conceptual 1 January 2022 Framework Interest Rate Benchmark Reform - 1 January 2021 Phase 2 Sale or Contribution of Assets between To be determined an Investor and its Associate or Joint Venture Covid-19 1 June 2020 - Related Rent Concessions Insurance Contracts and the Related 1 January 2023 Amendments Merger Accounting for Common 1 January 2022 Control Combinations The Group has already commenced an assessment of the impact of new and revised HKFRSs, certain of which may be relevant to the Group's operations and may give rise to changes in accounting policies, changes in disclosures and remeasurement of certain items in the consolidated financial statements. The Group is not yet in a position to ascertain their impact on its results of operations and financial position. -5- 3. Revenue and income Analysis of the Group's revenue and income is as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments - 10,438 Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments 9,118 13 Dividends from listed investments 4,013 7,808 Dividends from unlisted investments 294 - Interest income on financial assets not at fair value through profit or loss 69 250 Rental income 1,056 771 Net exchange gain 1,812 - Write back of impairment losses on amount due from an investee company - 274 Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 220 - Sundry income 442 606 17,024 20,160 4. Segment reporting The Group determines its operating segments based on the internal reports reviewed by the Group's chief operating decision maker that are used to allocate resources to the segments and assess their performance. The chief operating decision maker of the Group has been identified as the Managing Director. Business segment The Group comprises the following segments: Share investment and dealing - investment in listed and unlisted securities, purchases and sales of listed securities Other operation - property investment -6- Share investment and dealing Other operation Consolidated 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment revenue and income Revenue and income 15,968 19,389 1,056 771 17,024 20,160 Total revenue and income 15,968 19,389 1,056 771 17,024 20,160 Segment results ( 445,786 )( 473,139 ) 4,881 ( 1,511 )( 440,905 )( 474,650) Impairment loss of freehold land ( 3,815 ) - Impairment loss of construction in progress - ( 6,906) Share of results of associates ( 1,772 )( 53) Loss before tax ( 446,492 ) 481,609) Income tax ( 5 )( 47) Loss attributable to owners of the Company ( 446,497 )( 481,656) 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Segment assets 395,552 897,817 60,233 55,522 455,785 953,339 Associates 25,457 27,387 Unallocated assets 10,319 14,104 Total assets 491,561 994,830 Segment liabilities 143,160 197,169 25,198 26,368 168,358 223,537 Unallocated liabilities - 13 Total liabilities 168,358 223,550 2020 2019 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Other segment information Depreciation 381 448 265 230 646 678 Amortisation of leasehold land 16 74 - - 16 74 Additions to property, plant and equipment 696 90 - - 696 90 Unrealised (loss)/gain on derivative financial instruments ( 92 ) 6,661 - - ( 92) 6,661 Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments 53,632 - - - 53,632 - Unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments 48,881 455,043 - - 48,881 455,043 Gain/(loss) on revaluation of investment properties - - 5,000 ( 1,000 ) 5,000 ( 1,000 ) Finance costs 7,744 19,521 712 844 8,456 20,365 Interest income 69 250 - - 69 250 Net loss on financial assets at fair value thought profit or loss - listed investments 319,316 - - - 319,316 - Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments 9,118 13 - - 9,118 13 Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment 220 - - - 220 - Net loss on derivative financial instruments 11,246 - - - 11,246 - -7- Segment results represent profit/loss incurred by each segment without share of results of associates, impairment loss of freehold land, impairment loss of construction in progress and income tax. Segment assets include all non-current assets and current assets with the exception of interests in associates, freehold land outside Hong Kong, construction in progress and current tax assets. Segment liabilities include all non-current liabilities and current liabilities with the exception of current tax liabilities. Geographical information Analysis of the Group's revenue and income, and non-current assets (excluding financial instruments) by geographical location is as follows: Revenue and income Non-current assets 2020 2019 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Hong Kong 2,035 1,375 75,690 70,826 Malaysia 4,060 18,473 - - Thailand - - 23,433 25,351 Britain 9,908 - - - Europe 965 - - - Japan - - 10,289 14,104 Others 56 312 - - 17,024 20,160 109,412 110,281 The geographical location of revenue and income is mainly based on the location of stock market in which the securities are listed or place of incorporation of unlisted companies. The geographical location of non-current assets is based on the physical location of assets or location of operation of associates. -8- 5. Operating loss before finance costs 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Operating loss before finance costs is stated at after charging/(crediting): Auditors' remuneration: audit services 465 459 others 232 82 Directors' emoluments: fees 760 760 salaries and allowances 8,299 9,135 contributions to retirement scheme 297 297 Staff costs (excluding Directors' emoluments) 3,070 3,301 Depreciation 646 678 Amortisation of leasehold land 16 74 Net loss on derivative financial instruments 11,246 - Net loss/(gain) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments 319,316 ( 10,438) Impairment loss/(write back) on amount due from an investee company 965 ( 274) Net gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment ( 220) - Net exchange (gain)/loss ( 1,812) 2,452 Net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments ( 9,118) ( 13) Rental income from investment properties ( 1,056) ( 771) Direct operating expenses arising from investment properties 180 180 6. Finance costs 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Interest expenses on financial liabilities not at fair value through profit or loss: interest on bank loans 8,012 18,803 interest on bank overdrafts 157 214 8,169 19,017 Bank loan arrangement fee and bank charges 287 1,348 8,456 20,365 -9- 7. Income tax 2020 HK$'000 Current tax Company and subsidiaries Overseas taxation 5 Overseas taxation is calculated at the rates prevailing in the relevant jurisdictions. 8. Other comprehensive (loss)/income 2020 HK$'000 Gain on revaluation of properties at the date of change in use - Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Changes in fair value recognised during the year ( 822) ( Net movements in investment revaluation reserve during the year recognised in other comprehensive income ( 822) ( Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign subsidiaries and associates ( 821) Other comprehensive (loss)/income for the year, net of tax ( 1,643) 9. Dividends 2019 HK$'000 47 2019 HK$'000 15,999 1,500) 1,500) 2,562 17,061 The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2020 (2019:Nil). -10- Loss per share

The calculation of basic loss per share is based on loss attributable to owners of the Company of HK$446,497,000 (2019: HK$481,656,000) and the weighted average of 146,781,285 shares (2019: 146,781,285 shares) in issue during the year.

Diluted loss per share is same as basic loss per share because there were no potential dilutive shares outstanding during the years 2019 and 2020. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Listed equity securities, at market value Overseas - 806,120 Unlisted investments, at fair value 177,097 - 177,097 806,120 At 1 January 806,120 1,534,776 Additions/conversion 295,794 2,654 Disposals ( 644,886) ( 229,502) Transfer ( 177,792) ( 48,021) Changes in fair value recognised in profit or loss ( 102,513) ( 455,043) Exchange differences recognised in translation reserve 374 1,256 At 31 December 177,097 806,120 Exchange differences represent part of exchange differences arising from translation of financial statements of foreign entities. Fair value of unlisted investments of HK$177,097,000 was determined by the Directors by reference to the Group's share of net assets of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited based on its unaudited financial statements as at 31 December 2020. As at 31 December 2019, included in listed equity securities of HK$806,120,000 , an amount of HK$560,632,000 was market value of investment in PureCircle Limited as at 28 October 2019 (date of suspension of trading). -11- 12. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income are equity securities held for strategic purposes and stated at fair value. The Group elected to classify irrevocably these investments as financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income. Dividend of HK$294,000 was received by the Group during the year (2019: Nil). 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 At 1 January 8,417 9,917 Changes in fair value recognised in other comprehensive income ( 822) ( 1,500) At 31 December 7,595 8,417 13. Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Listed equity securities, at market value Overseas 177,792 - Call option - 48,021 177,792 48,021 Call option was related to ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited of which the trading was suspended on 28 October 2019. The carrying amount of the call option was estimated by reference to the latest available market price at 28 October 2019 of shares of PureCircle Limited. 14. Derivative financial instruments 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Equity swaps ( 92) 11,276 15. Accounts receivable, deposits and prepayments 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Other receivable and deposits 510 683 Prepayments 145 160 655 843 No ageing analysis has been prepared as there was no trade receivable at 31 December 2020 (2019:Nil). -12- 16. Bank borrowings 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Secured bank overdrafts - 3,603 Secured bank loans 88,342 98,281 Secured bank loans subject to a repayment on demand clause 77,375 118,504 165,717 220,388 Less: Current portion ( 77,375) ( 220,388) Non-current portion 88,342 - Repayments of bank loans and overdrafts based on the scheduled repayment dates set out in the loan agreements are as follows: 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Within one year 64,191 206,359 After one year but within two years 803 652 After two years but within five years 90,822 2,053 After five years 9,901 11,324 165,717 220,388 17. Accounts payable, deposits and accruals 2020 2019 HK$'000 HK$'000 Accounts payable, deposits and accruals 2,201 2,801 No ageing analysis has been prepared as there was no trade payable at 31 December 2020 (2019: Nil). 18. Share capital 2020 2019 Number of Number of shares shares ('000) HK$'000 ('000) HK$'000 Issued and fully paid At 31 December 146,781 717,808 146,781 717,808 -13- 19. Reserves Movements in reserves are as follows: Investment Property Retained profits/ revaluation Translation revaluation (accumulated reserve reserve reserve losses) Total HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 HK$'000 Balance at 1 January 2020 ( 1,913 ) 11,774 15,999 27,612 53,472 Loss for the year - - - ( 446,497) ( 446,497) Other comprehensive income for the year Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income ( 822) - - - ( 822) Exchange differences on translation of financial statements of foreign subsidiaries and associates - ( 821) - - ( 821) Total comprehensive loss for the year ( 822) ( 821) - ( 446,497) ( 448,140) Unclaimed dividend forfeited - - - 63 63 - - - 63 63 Balance at 31 December 2020 ( 2,735) 10,953 15,999 ( 418,822) ( 394,605) -14- Extract of Independent Auditor's Report The below sections set out an extract of the report by CHENG & CHENG LIMITED, the auditor of the Company, regarding the Group's consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 December 2020. Qualified opinion In our opinion, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for qualified opinion section of our report, the consolidated financial statements give a true and fair view of the consolidated financial position of the Group as at 31 December 2020, and of its consolidated financial performance and its consolidated cash flows for the year then ended in accordance with Hong Kong Financial Reporting Standards ("HKFRSs") issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants ("HKICPA") and have been properly prepared in compliance with the Hong Kong Companies Ordinance. Basis for qualified opinion As at 31 December 2019, the Group held equity interest in PureCircle Limited with carrying amount of HK$560,632,000.The Group classified this investment as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investment. The Group also held call option with carrying amount of HK$48,021,000 which was related to ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited (the "call option") and classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss. However, the suspension of the trading in ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited took effect from 28 October 2019. Therefore, no market value of the PureCircle Limited was available as at 31 December 2019. The carrying amounts of the equity interest in PureCircle Limited and the call option were determined by reference to the closing quoted price of the ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited at 28 October 2019. There might be change of the fair value of the ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited and the call option due to the suspension of trading and the operations since 28 October 2019. The Group did not provide any reasonable measurements to reflect the fair value of the ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited and the call option. We were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence as to the fair value of investment in PureCircle Limited and call option as at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020 as required under HKFRS 9 and to quantify the effect, if any, on the net assets as at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, and loss for the year ended 31 December 2019. Accordingly, comparative amounts might not be comparable with those of current year. During the year ended 31 December 2020, all the equity interest in PureCircle Limited was disposed of at consideration of (i) cash consideration of HK$59,374,000 and (ii) 39,246,277 B ordinary shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited. As at 31 December 2020, investment in Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited was classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and stated at the carrying amount of HK$177,097,000. Since the Group could not obtain sufficient information to carry out a reasonable valuation, the carrying amount of HK$177,097,000 was determined by reference to the Group's share of net assets of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited based on its unaudited financial statements as at 31 December 2020. Consequently, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence as to the fair value of investment in Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited as at 31 December 2020 and to quantify the effect, if any, on the net assets as at 31 December 2020. -15- In view of the circumstances as mentioned in the preceding paragraphs and the absence of reliable valuations of investments in PureCircle Limited as at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, and B ordinary shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited as at 31 December 2020, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence as to the accuracy of the fair value changes relevant to these two investments recognised in the consolidated statement of profit or loss, including loss on disposal of equity interest in PureCircle Limited of HK$302,852,000 and gain on disposal of B ordinary shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited of HK$9,118,000, included in "net loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments" and "revenue and income" of the consolidated statement of profit and loss respectively. We conducted our audit in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing ("HKSAs") issued by the HKICPA. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditor's responsibilities for the audit of the consolidated financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Group in accordance with the HKICPA's Code of Ethics for Professional Accountants (the" Code"), and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with the Code. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion. Information other than the consolidated financial statements and auditor's report thereon The Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the annual report but does not include the consolidated financial statements and our auditor's report thereon. Our opinion on the consolidated financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the consolidated financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the consolidated financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. As described in the Basis for qualified opinion section above, we were unable to obtain sufficient appropriate evidence about investment in PureCircle Limited and the call option as at 31 December 2019 and 1 January 2020, and loss for the year ended 31 December 2019, loss on disposal of equity interest in PureCircle Limited, gain on disposal of B ordinary shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited, and investment in Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited as at 31 December 2020. Accordingly, we are unable to conclude whether or not the other information is materially misstated with respect to these matters. -16- Dividends In 2020, no interim dividend (2019: Nil ) was paid. The Directors do not recommend the payment of a final dividend (2019: Nil) for the year ended 31 December 2020. Management Discussion and Analysis Results for the year The Group recorded HK$17 million revenue and income for the year ended 31 December 2020, a 16% decrease as compared with last year. The decrease was largely attributable to the net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments in 2019 turned into net loss in 2020 and decrease in dividend income. Operating loss after finance costs was HK$445 million, a decrease of HK$37 million as compared with last year. The decrease was mainly attributable to decrease in unrealised loss on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - listed investments and finance costs. Business review The Group is principally engaged in share investment and dealing. During the year under review, the Group's revenue and income were mainly attributable to dividends from listed investments of HK$4 million, net gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss - unlisted investments of HK$9.1 million, rental income of HK$1.1 million and exchange gain of HK$1.8 million. In 2020, preference shares of IGB Berhad of HK$156.8 million were converted into ordinary shares of IGB Berhad. Call option of HK$48.1 million was also converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited. The entire ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited held by the Group have been disposed of in exchange with cash and B ordinary shares of Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited. Details of which are described in the announcement and circular of the Company dated 15 April 2020 and 23 July 2020 respectively. It is expected that the operating performance of the Group will continue to be affected by the outbreak of COVID-19 in the near term. -17- Financial resources and liquidity The Group's borrowings were secured bank loans. With respect to interest rate structure of the borrowings, interest rates were 1.35% to 1.5% per annum above the bank's cost of fund, 1.25% to 2.7% per annum above HIBOR, 1% per annum below prime rate or 3% to 3.75% per annum above LIBOR. The gearing ratio of the Group was 51%. The computation is based on total borrowings of the Group divided by total equity as at 31 December 2020. Charges on Group's assets The Group's leasehold land, buildings and investment properties, certain financial assets at fair value through profit or loss and bank deposits with a total net book value of approximately HK$253 million were pledged to banks to secure banking facilities granted to the Group. Contingent liabilities As at 31 December 2020, the Group had no contingent liabilities but the Company had contingent liabilities in respect of guarantees for banking facilities granted to its subsidiaries in the sum of HK$199 million. Significant investments The following table sets out information regarding the Group's significant investments classified as financial assets at fair value through profit or loss: Equity interest Fair value Name of the held as at as at 31 Percentage to investee company 31 December 2020 Cost of investment December 2020 total assets IGB Berhad 35,829,816 ordinary HK$133 million HK$177.8 million 36.2% shares, representing (RM2.58 per approximately 4.06% share) of the ordinary shares in issue (2019:1.6%) Ingredion SRSS 36,746,277 B HK$231 million HK$177.1 million 36% Holdings Limited ordinary shares, representing approximately 8.21% of the ordinary shares in issue (2019:Nil) -18- The following table sets out the movement of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the year ended 31 December 2020: Acquisition/disposal /conversion during the year Dividend Name of the ended Cost of acquisition/ Gain/loss on received during investee company 31 December 2020 disposal proceeds disposal the year PureCircle Conversion of - - - Limited 3,581,394 ordinary shares (Note) Disposal of Proceeds in the 45,392,610 ordinary amount of HK$305.8 shares million Loss on disposal - in the amount of HK$302.9 million Ingredion SRSS Acquisition of Cost of acquisition of - - Holdings Limited 39,246,277 B HK$246.4 million ordinary shares Disposal of Proceeds in the Gain on disposal - 2,500,000 B ordinary amount of HK$24.8 of HK$9.1million shares million IGB Berhad Disposal of 950,000 Proceeds in the Loss on disposal Received dividend ordinary shares amount of HK$4.1 in the amount of in the amount of million HK$2.4 million HK$1.3 million and HK$2.7 million on the ordinary shares and the preference shares, respectively Acquisition of Cost of acquisition in 269,394 ordinary the amount of HK$1.3 shares million Conversion of - 25,611,371 ordinary shares from preference shares -- -- Note 3,581,394 units of call option in the amount of HK$48.1 million were converted into ordinary shares of PureCircle Limited. -19- The following table sets out the change in fair value of the financial assets at fair value through profit or loss during the year ended 31 December 2020: Change in fair Fair value value Fair value Name of as at 31 recognised as at investee December Additions / Translation in the 31 December company 2019 conversion Disposals reserve profit or loss 2020 PureCircle HK$560.6 million HK$48.1million (HK$608.7 million) - - - Limited Ingredion - HK$246.4 million (HK$15.7 million) - (HK$53.6 million) HK$177.1 million SRSS Holdings Limited IGB HK$74.7 million HK$158.1 million (HK$6.5 million) HK$0.4 million (HK$48.9 million) HK$177.8 million Berhad- ordinary shares IGB HK$170.8 million (HK$156.8 million) (HK$14 million) - - - Berhad- preference shares Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited produces and distributes stevia sweeteners and flavors to food and beverages industry worldwide. On 29 January 2021, Ingredion SRSS Holdings Limited changed its name to PureCircle Limited IGB Berhad is principally an investment holding company engaged in property investment and management, retail, hotel operations and construction. It also has private equity investments in the field of information and communications technology and water/wastewater treatment. The Group has no control or influence over PureCircle Limited and IGB Berhad, hence, for the business performance, factors which may affect the share price and business outlook and future prospects of the two companies, shareholders and potential investors should refer to information published on the two websites, www.purecircle.comand www.igbbhd.com. Depending on the market conditions and the availability of funding, the Group may acquire additional shares or dispose of some of its interest in IGB Berhad. Material acquisitions and disposals Other than those disclosed in above, the Group did not have any material acquisition or disposal during the year. -20- Foreign currency exposure The Group had major investments, amounts receivables, bank balances, accounts payable and bank loans denominated in Malaysian Ringgit, British Pound, Euro, Japanese Yen and Thai Baht, hence the Group had direct exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. During the year under review, the Group did not use any foreign currency derivative product to hedge its exposure to currency risk. However, the management managed and monitored the exposure to ensure appropriate measures were implemented on a timely and effective manner. Employees As at 31 December 2020, the Group's number of staff was 9. The Group's remuneration policies, including both salaries and bonuses, are in line with local practice. Purchase, Sale and Redemption of Listed Securities There was no purchase, sale or redemption of the Company's listed securities by the Company or its subsidiaries during the year. Audit Committee The Audit Committee was established in accordance with the requirements of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") for the purposes of reviewing and providing supervision over the Group's financial reporting system, risk management and internal control systems. The Audit Committee consists of 3 Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company. The Audit Committee has reviewed the annual results for the year ended 31 December 2020 and has discussed the financial related matters with management. The figures in respect of the Group's consolidated statement of financial position, consolidated statement of profit or loss, consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income and the related notes thereto for the year ended 31 December 2020 as set out in the preliminary announcement have been agreed by the Group's auditor, CHENG & CHENG LIMITED, to the amounts set out in the Group's draft consolidated financial statements for the year. The work performed by CHENG & CHENG LIMITED in this respect did not constitute an assurance engagement in accordance with Hong Kong Standards on Auditing, Hong Kong Standards on Review Engagements or Hong Kong Standards on Assurance Engagements issued by the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and consequently no assurance has been expressed by CHENG & CHENG LIMITED on the preliminary announcement. Corporate Governance Code and Corporate Governance Report The Company has complied with the code provisions under the Corporate Governance Code as set out in Appendix 14 to the Listing Rules throughout the year ended 31 December 2020, except for the following deviations from code provisions A.2.1, A.4.1, A.6.7 and C.2.5: -21- Code Provision A.2.1 Under code provision A.2.1, the roles of the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) are required to be separated and not be performed by the same individual. During the year, Mr. Tan Boon Seng acted as an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director of the Company (equivalent to CEO in this case). This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.2.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below: The arrangement under which the roles of an Executive Director, Chairman and Managing Director are performed by the same individual is the extension of the Company's existing corporate governance model. It has been considered beneficial at the present stage as it helps to maintain the continuity of the Company's policies and the stability of the Company's operations, as well as to enhance the management of the Company. Code Provision A.4.1 Under code provision A.4.1, Non-executive Directors should be appointed for a specific term and be subject to re-election. None of the existing Non-executive Directors of the Company is appointed for a specific term. This constitutes a deviation from code provision A.4.1. The reason for such deviation is set out below: According to the Articles of Association of the Company, one-third of the Directors (Executive and Non- executive) will retire from the office by rotation at each annual general meeting and their appointments will be reviewed when they are due for re-election. In the opinion of the Directors, this meets the same objectives and is no less exacting than those in the code. Code Provision A.6.7 Under code provision A.6.7, Independent Non-executive Directors and other Non-executive Directors should attend general meetings and develop a balanced understanding of the views of shareholders. Three members of the Independent Non-executive Directors of the Company were unable to attend the annual general meeting of the Company held on 13 May 2020. Code Provision C.2.5 Under code provision C.2.5, the Group should have an internal audit function. During the year, the Group conducted a review on the need for setting up an internal audit department. Given the Group's simple operating structure and the potential cost burden, it was decided that the Group would not set up an internal audit department for the time being and the Audit Committee under the Board of Directors would be responsible for internal control and risk management of the Group and for reviewing their effectiveness. Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors The Company has adopted the Model Code for Securities Transactions by Directors of Listed Issuers (the "Model Code") set out in Appendix 10 to the Listing Rules. Upon enquiry by the Company, all Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have complied with the required standard set out in the Model Code throughout the year ended 31 December 2020. -22- Closure of Register of Members The annual general meeting will be held on Thursday, 20 May 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the meeting room of the Company's registered office at Suite 1506-07, 15th Floor, Nine Queen's Road Central, Hong Kong. For the purpose of ascertaining entitlement of Shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, the register of members of the Company will be closed from 14 May 2021 to 20 May 2021, both days inclusive, during which period no transfer of shares will be registered. In order to be eligible to attend and vote at the annual general meeting, Shareholders are reminded to lodge their transfers for registration no later than 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, 13 May 2021 with the Share Registrar of the Company, Tricor Standard Limited of Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. By Order of the Board Lee Hing Development Limited Tan Boon Seng Chairman and Managing Director Hong Kong, 13 April 2021 As at the date hereof, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises two Executive Directors, namely Mr. Tan Boon Seng and Mr. Chan Kai Kwok and three Independent Non-executive Directors, namely Mr. Ho Hau Chong, Norman, Mr. Fung Ka Pun and Mr. Lim Lay Leng. Please refer to the electronic version of this announcement on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("the Stock Exchange") (http://www.hkex.com.hk) and the website of the Company (http://www.lhd.com.hk). An annual report for the year ended 31 December 2020 containing all the applicable information required by Appendix 16 to the Listing Rules will be despatched to Shareholders and published on the website of the Stock Exchange and the website of the Company in due course. -23- Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Lee Hing Development Limited published this content on 13 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 April 2021 04:14:01 UTC.

